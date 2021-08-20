Lamar Odom Insists He Was Drugged the Night of His Near-Fatal Overdose

When you're running around and breaking into the circle of Hollywood, it's sometimes really easy to recall that one bedazzling moment when you can proudly announce to the world that you've made it. For example, before tiptoeing around the edge of fame, "Friends" alum Matt LeBlanc recalled that he was down to $11 in his pockets before being cast for the sitcom, via E! News. Similarly, actress Kat Graham told People she slept on an inflatable mattress when starting to film for her breakout role on "The Vampire Diaries" and thereby becoming a household name.