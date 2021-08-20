Cancel
Lamar Odom Insists He Was Drugged the Night of His Near-Fatal Overdose

By Dyas Intan Rachmawati
AceShowbiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Los Angeles Lakers player admits that after waking up from his coma, he's 'really hurt and almost in some sense afraid' because someone tried 'to take' his life. AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom seemingly believes that his near-fatal overdose at a Las Vegas brothel back in October 2015 was not completely his fault. In a new interview, the former NBA star insisted that he was drugged that night.

