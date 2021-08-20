Cancel
Facebook launches program to help small Indian businesses secure loans

By Manish Singh
TechCrunch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe social conglomerate said its new program, called Small Business Loans Initiative, addresses some of the biggest pain points small businesses face when securing loans. The company, which last year announced a $4.3 million grant for small businesses in India, said the new program will allow its lending partners to grant small ticket loans — ranging between 500,000 Indian rupees ($6,720) to 50,00,000 ($67,200) — at a predefined interest rate of 17%-20% per annum and won’t require the businesses to provide any collateral or joining fee, the firm told TechCrunch.

