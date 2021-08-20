Cancel
S.Korean stocks clock worst week in 7 mths on virus, Fed taper fears

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares tumbled more than 1% on Friday and posted their worst weekly decline in seven months, underpinned by persistent worries over the Delta coronavirus variant and prospects of an early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI ended down 37.32 points, or 1.20%, at 3,060.51, the lowest close since March 29. It declined 3.49% on a weekly basis, the worst since late January, and after falling 3.03% in the previous week.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.55%, leading the benchmark decline, while internet giant Naver and mobile messenger app operator Kakao slid 0.47% and 1.71%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 256.8 billion won ($217.25 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** South Korea has extended its social distancing curbs for two weeks, while tightening some measures further, as it continued to report near-record daily cases.

** Investors remained on the sidelines after the U.S. Federal Reserve July meeting minutes suggested it could ease stimulus this year if the economy continues to improve.

** The won ended at 1,179.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.29% lower than its previous close at 1,176.2.

** It fell 0.90% for the week, following a 2.30% loss a week earlier.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,181.7 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,182.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 110.57.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 1.852%.

