Director Maysoon Pachachi Goes Back to the Year of Uncertainty and Fear in 'Our River... Our Sky'

By Marta Balaga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDedicated to the events of 2006 in Iraq, “Our River… Our Sky” – previously known as “Another Day in Baghdad” – shows people who suddenly don’t recognize their own country anymore. Trying to carry on with their normal routines, they are “acting life,” says director Maysoon Pachachi. As the conflict in Afghanistan rages on, the world premiere – in the Sarajevo Film Festival’s Dealing with the Past section – of her first fiction feature seems timely.

