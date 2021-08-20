Cancel
Birmingham, AL

President Joe Biden endorses Mayor Randall Woodfin in his bid for re-election

By Lee Hedgepeth
wrbl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — President Joe Biden has endorsed Mayor Randall Woodfin in his bid for re-election to Birmingham’s highest office. “Mayor Woodfin is one of the great young leaders of our country,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “From protecting the health and safety of the people of Birmingham to saving and creating jobs, to providing tuition-free higher education and fighting for voting rights, he sets the bar for making sure government works for the people. I am proud to support a mayor who continues a proud civil rights legacy and who will help us build back better and stronger than ever.”

