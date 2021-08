BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Boyle Heights street vendor remains in the hospital after he was stabbed in a vicious attack police say was unprovoked. Dulce Terrazas says her father, Ignacio Torres, has wounds to his stomach, arm, back and a leg. Los Angeles police said the stabbing happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday near 1st and Gabriel Garcia Marquez streets.