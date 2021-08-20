Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

FOREX-Dollar hits new 9-1/2 month high as FX traders seek safety

By Tommy Wilkes
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Dollar rises amid concern over COVID-19 impact on economy

* Aussie, New Zealand dollars fall sharply

* Investors cautious but trading calmer than Thursday

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit a new 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, buoyed by fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could delay the global economic recovery just as central banks begin to reverse pandemic-era stimulus.

While moves in currency markets were much more contained than on Thursday as equity markets stabilised, the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars fell sharply again.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, rose as high as 93.597 for the first time since early November, before trading little changed at 93.535. For the week, it is on track to gain about 1%, the most in two months.

“Trade-weighted measures of the dollar are pushing to new highs for the year. This comes at a time of bullish flattening in the US yield curve - typically representing a more pessimistic re-assessment of growth prospects,” ING currency analysts wrote in a note.

“So even though the mood-music from the Fed is very much one of a glide-path to tapering, it looks like a lot of demand for the dollar is coming from investors pulling out of growth stories overseas.”

Minutes of the Fed’s July meeting, released on Wednesday, showed officials largely expect to reduce their monthly bond buying later this year.

The Australian dollar sank to a new 9 1/2-month low of $0.7115, down 0.4%, putting it on track for its worst weekly performance since September 2020, as a COVID-19 lockdown on Sydney was extended by a month.

New Zealand’s kiwi dipped to a new nine-month trough of $0.6808. The government on Friday extended a snap COVID-19 lockdown that delayed the central bank raising interest rates this week.

The Canadian dollar dropped to a new six-month low of C$1.2832 amid a fall in oil prices triggered by worries about the global economy.

“Risk aversion in the air has buoyed the greenback, with pro-growth currencies bearing the brunt of it,” Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1682, but still traded near the 9-1/2-month low of $1.16655 reached overnight. It is down nearly 1% this week, the most since mid-June.

The yen, another safe-haven currency, fell slightly versus the dollar 109.69.

Sterling slipped to one-month lows versus both the dollar and the euro.

Emerging markets have also had a bruising week. A regulatory crackdown in China and the concerns over growth and COVID-19 have sent investors looking for safer assets.

The Chinese yuan sank to a new three-week low of 6.51 per dollar in the offshore market before trading about 0.1% weaker at 6.505.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

166K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Currency#U S Currency#Interest Rates#Forex Dollar#Fx#Aussie#Australian#Fed#Canadian#National Australia Bank#Sterling#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
Economykitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains as Federal Reserve confab looms

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early morning trading Monday, as the key outside...
MarketsCNBC

Gold gains on dollar retreat, Delta risks

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,787.56 per ounce by 5:09 a.m. ET, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $1,790.20. Gold rose on Monday as the dollar pulled back, with lingering concerns over possible roadblocks to global economic growth from rising Covid-19 Delta virus cases boosting bullion's appeal. Spot...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold eases as firm dollar dents safe-haven appeal

BENGALURU (Aug 23): Gold prices inched lower on Monday as the dollar held near recent highs, although the losses were limited by growing concerns over the economic fallout from the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,779.12 per ounce by 0057 GMT, while U.S. gold...
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting Economic Data

The bears triumphed last week as the EUR/USD fell to the 1.1664 support level, its lowest in nine months, before closing trading around 1.1700. The new COVID wave will bring negative results to the European economy sectors in particular, which will keep the eur under doownward pressure for a longer period. On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve is preparing to tighten its monetary policy and this week's important symposium in Jackson Hole will clarify the direction of the central banks.
BusinessCNBC

Dollar dips after last week's climb as Fed doubts resurface

The dollar index, measuring its performance against other main currencies, dipped 0.2% to 93.29 but was close to 93.734 hit on Friday, which was its highest since early November. The U.S. dollar declined broadly on Monday, after registering its biggest weekly rise in more than two months last week as...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar drops from 9-1/2-month high, but posts largest weekly gain in two months

On Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies edged 0.1 per cent lower after hitting its highest level since early-November earlier in the session, as traders appeared to be engaged in a weekend buy-the-dip move with US Treasury bond notes rising higher, though, near-term outlook for most major and emerging market currencies remained downbeat as pandemic concerns would likely to add fresh impetus into the US Dollar’s safe-haven appeal amid rising Delta concerns.
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

Markets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Bullion Traders Brace for Jackson Hole

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Jackson Hole - Talking Points. Gold prices point higher as the trading week kicks off. Chair Powell’s signal on tapering key to XAU direction. Gold prices got off to a solid start this week, benefiting from a weaker US Dollar and a small bump in Treasury buying. XAU/USD climbed 1.36% on Monday, with prices now tracking for a third weekly rise, although last week’s gain was marginal. Still, the yellow metal has held up rather well considering the upward price action seen in the US Dollar. A stronger USD typically acts as a headwind for gold prices.
Stockskitco.com

Equities gain, U.S. dollar falls as tapering worries recede

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday as investor concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon begin changing its accommodative monetary stance faded. Market sentiment was also buoyed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle At Near 3-week High As Dollar Drifts Lower

Gold prices moved higher on Monday, pushing the most active gold futures contracts to a firm close at a near 3-week high, as the dollar shed ground. Traders looked ahead to the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, scheduled to take place virtually on Friday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the symposium is likely to provide clues about when the central bank will start tapering its asset buying program.
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar holds near five-day low as commodity currencies gain

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar was steady on Tuesday, near the previous session's five-day low, as markets appeared less concerned by the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant while risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices. Risk appetite in global markets strengthened after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,800 as early taper worries ease

* SPDR Gold ETF holdings fall to their lowest since April 2020. * U.S. business activity growth slowed in August-IHS Markit survey (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800 on Tuesday, as the looming threat from the Delta coronavirus variant fanned expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay dialling back its pandemic-era stimulus.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields tick up; focus on supply

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields ticked up on Tuesday with investors focusing on issuance in a data-light session, as risk sentiment improved on the back of declining Federal Reserve tapering fears and full U.S. approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. That followed a week of falling bond yields...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Commodity-linked stocks push FTSE 100 higher

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 24 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, led by heavyweight miners, while a recent rise in coronavirus infections and slower global economic growth eased some worries that central banks could taper asset purchases sooner than expected.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Indonesian stocks drop as govt's bond deal with central bank irks market

BENGALURU (Aug 24): Indonesian equities slipped on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious stance after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing arrangement with the central bank, a scheme that led to simmering worries last year about the bank's independence. Stocks in Jakarta fell as much as 0.8% after Bank...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Bears in Control

The GBP/USD kicked off the week at the 1.3602 support, it's lowest of the year, but gained momentum and moved up to the 1.3747 resistance level as of this writing. The move comes as investors began giving up the US dollar ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium, and the pair is waiting for the momentum to complete the correction or continue in the direction of last week's trading. The currency pair may bounce back in the coming days if global markets continue to stabilize and the Jackson Hole Symposium evokes caution from bulls, although analysts indicate that the risk of the pound remaining under pressure exists.
Public Healthwhtc.com

Dollar near 9-month highs on COVID-19 worries; Aussie, kiwi wilt

TOKYO (Reuters) – The safe-haven dollar traded near its highest in more than nine months against major peers on Monday, while commodity currencies like the Aussie languished amid worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global economic recovery. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy