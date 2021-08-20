Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Letter to the editor: Vanity of vanities

By JACK HERNANDEZ
Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago

As several recent pieces have shown, biblical ignorance seems to be the only thing shared by those arguing about God. Such is sad because the Bible, written over many centuries, contains many concepts of God that evolved over time, as explained in the book "God: A Biography" by Jack Miles.

Community Policy