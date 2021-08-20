Cancel
Video Games

PS5 stock UK – live: Asda, AO, Very and more PS5 restock news today

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Update: The PS5 could drop at AO today. Read on for more information.

The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.

July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very , Smyths Toys , Argos , Amazon and Game . As for August? Well, it’s been phenomenal. So far this month, 14 retailers have dropped stock and we’ve still got 11 days to go. We’ve seen everything from John Lewis & Partners , Smyths Toys and Very to Asda , Amazon , ShopTo and Argos . Here’s hoping the third week of August will carry on the momentum. On Tuesday, the BT Shop and Smyths Toys both had drops. Yesterday, Game went live with 27 different bundles.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

