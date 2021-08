Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The pandemic hit home for Alan Christianson, a Phoenix-based naturopathic practitioner, a few weeks ago when he learned that one of his practice’s patients had died from COVID-19. She was in her 70s and unvaccinated. “Everyone at the clinic loved her,” Christianson told me. “She was always well dressed and articulate and always eager to hear about the affairs of everyone’s lives and whose kids are doing what and just is such a joy to be around.”