Stocks finished up last week with the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq composite hitting new highs. The week started down due to ongoing concerns about peak economic growth and worries about the delta variant of the coronavirus. Stocks tied to the reopening of the economy were the biggest losers. Worries over new regulatory measures in China also seemed to weigh on investor sentiment. But positive earnings surprises helped the market regain its footing over the rest of the week. I will delve deeper into how these factors could impact the markets this week in my commentary below….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Value newsletter).