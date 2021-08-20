Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

German public broadcaster’s relative killed by Taliban as they hunted for him

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1Jyq_0bXXa5WG00
The Taliban’s claims of allowing more freedom to Afghanistan’s citizens, especially women, has rung hollow on the ground (EPA)

The Taliban have shot and killed the relative of a Deutsche Welle (DW) journalist and seriously wounded another, the German public broadcaster said on Thursday.

The Taliban were conducting house-to-house searches to try and find the journalist who now works in Germany, the DW said.

Other relatives of the journalist managed to escape and are now on the run.

“The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves,” DW director general Peter Limbourg said in a strongly-worded condemnation.

Mr Limbourg also called for the German government to act. DW is not revealing the name of the journalist or the location of his family as their lives are still at risk.

“It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organised searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!”

The DW did not provide details from the incident, but said the houses of at least three other journalists were raided by the Taliban.

“Nematullah Hemat of the private television station Ghargasht TV is believed to have been kidnapped by the Taliban, and Toofan Omar, the head of the private radio station Paktia Ghag Radio, was, according to government officials, targeted and shot dead by Taliban fighters,” said a DW report.

Amdadullah Hamdard, a translator and frequent contributor to Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper was shot and killed by two men, presumably Taliban fighters, on 2 August in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, according to the report.

It also cited the death of world-renowned Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui in July. Siddiqui was allegedly killed by the Taliban while reporting on the frontline.

A collective of German media organisations, including DW, the Federal Association of German Newspaper Publishers (BDZV) and Reporters Without Borders have published an open letter calling for the German government to set up an emergency visa programme for Afghan staff and journalists, who are increasingly in the Taliban’s crosshairs.

The German Journalists’ Association (DJV) has also urged swift action, pointing to the Taliban hunting stringers who work for western media and urging for their resettlement in Germany.

The Taliban have been seeking to embellish their image after taking control of Afghanistan.

Their spokespersons have said there would be no retributive killings and have claimed to allow women

, compared to their past rule.

A recent incident where television anchor Shabnam Khan Dawran was allegedly turned away by the Taliban as she attempted to go to her workplace, along with the numerous other examples, however, point to the insurgent group’s claims seemingly ringing hollow in reality.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Hunted#Kabul#Deutsche Welle#Dw#Ghargasht Tv#Paktia Ghag Radio#Indian#Bdzv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Founder of all-girls boarding school in Afghanistan burns students’ records to protect them from Taliban

The founder of an all-girls school in Afghanistan says she has been forced to torch her students’ records in order to stop the militant group Taliban from recovering them and possibly targeting those listed, a move she described as a last resort “to protect the girls and their families”. Tens of thousands of people are fleeing Afghanistan after the hardline religious militant group took Kabul by force, threatening a humanitarian crisis. The school’s founder Shabana Basij-Rasikh took to Twitter and posted a video, showing the school documents set on fire in a closed furnace. The 15-second video...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
EntertainmentWashington Post

After ‘comedian’ is killed by Taliban, videos of his treatment spark outrage across Afghanistan

KABUL — Crammed into a back seat between two gunmen and asked about the circumstances of his abduction, Nazar Mohammad Khasha made perhaps one of the last jokes of his life. Men came to drag the funnyman and police officer from his Kandahar home, he said, according to video circulating on social media. With his hands behind his back, he told the militants that his abductors had mustaches — symbolic of bravery in southern Afghanistan — on their backsides.

Comments / 0

Community Policy