Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Amazon’s £3.99 air fryer sells out and more UK deals for today – follow live

By Eva Waite-Taylor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from robot vacuum cleaners to mattresses , or bringing you with the very best deals on VPNs , laptops , TVs and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating to the virtual shelves.

But with retailers launching new offers and savings on an ever more frequent basis, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here to help you navigate it, making sure you get the best possible price for the thing you’re after. Monday to Friday we’ll be bringing you the latest offers and sales as they come.

Whether you’re looking for a new broadband deal, a whopping offer on an iPhone 12 or simply want to discover a handy voucher code , we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later!

Read more:

The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to shop today:

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

225K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Fryer#Uk#Iphone 12#Indybest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ShoppingT3.com

Lowe's Labor Day Sale 2021: what to expect plus the best deals today

Lowe's Labor Day sale 2021 is just about here and as one of the best Labor Day sales of the year, it offers a great selection of deals and offers on just about everything for the home. From savings on appliances to discounts on patio furniture, Lowe's Labor Day sale is usually one for the books.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best Amazon TV deals and sales for August 2021

If you’re shopping for a new television, don’t make the mistake of overlooking Amazon TV deals during your hunt. Everybody knows this online retailer sells everything from tech gadgets and entertainment media to clothes and even groceries now, but when it comes to big items like televisions and furniture, many people still grab their car keys and head off to their local big-box stores.
ElectronicsT3.com

Best cheap Samsung TV deals for August 2021

Finding the best Samsung TV deals across the net is quite the challenge, thanks to a plethora of retailers and sites offering these premium quality TV sets year round. While Samsung TVs aren't cheap to come by, there are deals and discounts to be found if you know just where to look.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

The Super-Popular Walmart Air Fryer That Keeps Selling Out Is Finally Back in Stock — but Probably Not for Long

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When Drew Barrymore launched Beautiful Kitchenware back in March, fans flocked to Walmart for the new exclusive line of beautifully designed small kitchen appliances. Within 24 hours, the massively popular sage green air fryer sold out. It was restocked and sold out again, as did the equally stunning white icing color. If you missed your chance the first two times, don’t fret! Walmart just announced the restock of both colors this week, finally giving you the opportunity to snag one for yourself.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Hoover Vacuum Is 'Almost as Powerful' as a Dyson — and It's a Fraction of the Price

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. When it comes to using an upright vacuum cleaner, a huge inconvenience is its weight. Having to lug out a heavy vacuum cleaner — when cleaning the house is already a pain — doesn't make it any easier. Rather than stick by that old, weighty vacuum, consider upgrading to the Hoover Onepwr Evolve Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, which weighs in at just under 9 pounds.
LifestyleDigital Trends

Air fryer ovens have a steep discount at Best Buy today

For more ways of preparing food, you should check out the Instant Pot deals, grill deals, and air fryer deals that retailers are offering. Best Buy is one of the most reliable sources for discounts on cooking appliances, and one of these deals is for the Chefman Toast-Air, which is currently available for just $128 after a $72 discount to its original price of $200.
BusinessPCWorld

Why Amazon's oldest Kindles will be cut off from the internet

Amazon’s oldest Kindles are being cut off from the internet. But don’t blame Amazon—these e-readers are collateral damage in the phaseout of 2G and 3G cellular service. The first two generations of Kindle e-readers used a cellular antenna to connect to the internet for downloading content. Specifically, the original Kindle (1st Generation) from 2007; the Kindle (2nd Generation) from 2009; and the Kindle DX (2nd Generation), also from 2009, all had 2G or 3G cellular connectivity.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Latest deals – live: Today’s discounts of the day from Amazon, FatFace, Jigsaw and more

The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about shopping online. Whether it’s providing purchase advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from cordless vacuums, electric toothbrushes and pillows to Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds, and home printers, or bringing you with the very best deals on big-ticket items, including iPads, laptops, TVs and so much more, we’ve got your back when it comes to finding the best buy for you. But there’s always more to discover on the virtual shelves, and retailers are launching new offers and savings on an ever-more-frequent basis. So, to help you navigate the...
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Best sales right now – live: Today’s top deals from Amazon, Now, Morrisons and more

The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from teeth whitening kit, silk pillowcase and laser hair removal machines to Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds, and home printers, or bringing you with the very best deals on big-ticket items, including VPNs, laptops and TVs, we’ve got your back when it comes to finding the best buy for you.
ElectronicsPosted by
Mental_Floss

One of Amazon’s Best-Selling Home Air Purifiers Is Now on Sale

Indoor air can have up to five times the concentration of pollutants of outdoor air—and the seemingly harmless dust particles floating around your house can lead to irritated eyes, headaches, and other cold-like symptoms. Air purifiers are just one way you can rid your home of these irritants, and right now, you can get one of Amazon’s best-selling models for 36 percent off.
ShoppingPosted by
Mental_Floss

This 4.7-Star-Rated Air Fryer Is 38 Percent Off on Amazon

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to splurge on an air fryer, you can find this 4.7-star-rated model from Ultrean for 38 percent off right now. This Ultrean air fryer has a 4.2-quart capacity, making it suitable for about two servings of food. It's also pretty simple to use—there are buttons to adjust time and temperature, and that's about all there is in terms of features. While that might be a positive for someone looking for a basic unit without a whole lot of fuss, serious home cooks might want to look for an air fryer model that comes packed with a few more options.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

You Can Get Amazon's Best-Selling Biker Shorts with Over 41,000 Five-Star Ratings on Sale Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you could use a new pair of biker shorts for the last few weeks of summer, Amazon is the place to go. The site has over 9,000 options, but shoppers seem to love the Baleaf High-Waisted Biker Shorts the most. And right now, you can score a pair for 20 percent off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy