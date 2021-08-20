Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Brexit staffing problems risk Christmas turkey shortage, poultry farmers warn

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vE1Bd_0bXXZkJn00

Serious staff shortages caused by Brexit could mean there aren’t enough turkeys for Christmas, poultry producers have warned.

The British Poultry Council (BPC) said its members, which includes the country’s largest supplier of supermarket chicken, have told them that one in six jobs were unfilled because EU workers have left the UK after Brexit.

The problem has been thrown into the limelight this week after restaurant chain Nando’s had to temporarily close more than 40 outlets in Britain due to staff shortages.

Paul Kelly, the managing director of KellyBronze, which produces free range turkeys, told The Guardian that big producers would opt to rear fewer birds if they were not confident of securing the 1,500 to 2,000 needed to get the birds ready for sale at Christmas.

He said: “There will be a massive shortage because companies cannot risk hatching turkeys and pushing them on the farm if they can’t get the workers to do the job.

“It would be financial suicide. Turkey after Christmas Day is worth nothing.”

The British Poultry Council wrote to the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, this month asking for the Government to relax immigration rules but have yet to receive a response. The poultry industry employs more than 40,000 people but there are nearly 7,000 vacancies, according to the Council.

The letter detailed how some chicken suppliers have cut their weekly output by up to 10 per cent. The supply of turkey is down by a similar amount but firms fear it will sink to as much as 20 per cent in December, due to the lack of seasonal workers.

The British Meat Processors Association has also called on the government to allow their production workers on the Home Office’s shortage occupation list, which allows more workers to come from overseas.

Nick Allen, chief executive at the British Meat Processors Association, told The Independent: “The supply problems are coming from the underlying labour problems happening since Brexit... It’s certainly Brexit-related, but it’s also the immigration decisions our politicians are making since Brexit.”

He added: “Nando’s is the tip of the iceberg. I think we’re going to see more and more [closures]. Some people are still trying to open up their restaurants - but they’re struggling to get staff and struggling for deliveries.”

One of Britain’s largest poultry producers dismissed claims the supply crisis was down to the recent Covid “pingdemic” that forced staff into isolation. An Avara Foods spokesperson said: “Our concern is recruitment and filling vacancies when the UK workforce has been severely depleted as a result of Brexit.”

Last week KFC said supply chain issues were disrupting its food and packaging stocks nationwide.

Ranjit Singh Boparan, the billionaire founder of 2 Sisters, the Birmingham-based food manufacturing company, warned Government a few weeks ago that his industry was at “crisis point”.

He said the pingdemic was “masking” other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles. He added that the Government needed to act or face the “most serious food shortages that this country has seen in over 75 years”.

“Supply of chicken and turkey is under threat. Our retail partners and the wider supply chain have worked together closer than ever before to ensure we retain food supply and this is of huge credit to everyone. But we are at crisis point,” he said.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poultry#Food Shortages#European Union#Turkeys#Eu#Kellybronze#Guardian#Home#The Home Office#Covid#Avara Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
KFC
Related
EconomyBBC

New visas urged to tackle EU lorry driver shortage

The UK should grant 10,000 EU lorry drivers visas to solve a labour crisis that has led to shortages of goods on British supermarket shelves, a lobby group says. Logistics UK, which represents freight firms, says Brexit and Covid-19 caused lorry drivers to leave the UK, but a temporary visa could lure them back.
RetailBBC

Retail bosses demand more protection for UK workers

Retail leaders are urging the UK government to follow Scotland's example in extending new protections for shop workers. The Protection of Workers Act comes into force in Scotland on Tuesday, which makes assaulting or abusing retail staff a standalone offence. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and union Usdaw want similar...
Retailthehighlandsun.com

Toy shop owners warn of stock shortages in Christmas run-up

Toy shop owner Donald Nairn has been warned to expect stock shortages in the run-up to Christmas. Suppliers have told the Edinburgh businessman that a shortage of lorry drivers, among other problems linked to Brexit and Covid, are likely to have an impact. He hopes he will have plenty of...
AgricultureThe Independent

British farmland will be turned over to developers if we sign the wrong trade deal with Australia

The demise of British agriculture caused by the importation of produce from Australia and elsewhere will allow millions of acres of disused farmland to be built on by housing developers. Is this one reason why the development companies contribute so much to the Tory party? What a legacy for our grandchildren: millions of acres of countryside covered in poorly built, badly designed houses, some of which will no doubt be built on flood plains.
Agricultureeasttexasradio.com

Turkey Shortage?

While some report a turkey shortage that could affect your Thanksgiving, that’s not the case with the world-famous Greenberg Smoked Turkey Company in Tyler. They’re rebuilding from a fire that wiped out all of last year’s holiday sales, but Sam Greenberg says they’ll be ready for the holidays, and no, they have not seen a shortage. Greenberg ships smoked turkeys all over the world. You can find them at gobble-gobble-dot-com.
Agricultureengineeringdaily.net

Poultry Feed Pellet Machine Equipment Reduces Feed Costs For Farmers

It is very important for poultry farmers to reduce costs and increase efficiency. The poultry feed pellet machine can use to process chicken, duck, and goose pellet feed. It is a happiness to eat healthy and hormone-free meat food, so the poultry feed pellet machine has long been favored by more farmers. Not only because the processed pellet feed can meet the nutritional needs of poultry, but also effectively reduce feed costs and increase economic income. Therefore, the supply of poultry feed pellet mills from Fusmar Machinery is demand exceeds supply.
Worldthehighlandsun.com

UK food firms beg ministers to let them use prisoners to ease labour shortages

Desperate food manufacturers are pleading with the government to be able to call upon prisoners to solve a labour crisis blamed on the double blow of Brexit and Covid. The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers, which represents butchers, abattoirs and processors, said it had a call set up with the Ministry of Justice on Monday that would explore how its members could recruit more current inmates and ex-offenders.
Industryfoodmanufacture.co.uk

How a UK regulatory overhaul could benefit food firms

A report calling for an overhaul of the UK's entire regulatory framework argues the move could unlock innovation in the food industry - Food Manufacture talked to MP and co-author George Freeman about that vision. "A big theme of the technology sectors that I have led on is creating new...
AgricultureNature.com

Risk of forced labour embedded in the US fruit and vegetable supply

Sustainable food consumption studies have largely focused on promoting human health within ecological limits. Less attention has been paid to social sustainability, in part because of limited data and models. Globally, agriculture has one of the highest incidences of forced labour, with exploitative conditions enabled by low margins, domestic labour scarcity, inadequate legal protections for workers and high labour requirements. Here we assess the forced labour risk embedded in the US retail supply of fruits and vegetables using distinct datasets and a new forced labour risk scoring method. We demonstrate that there is risk of forced labour in a broad set of fruit and vegetable commodities, with a small number of commodities accounting for a substantial fraction of total risk at the retail supply level. These findings signal potential trade-offs and synergies across dimensions of food system sustainability and the need for novel research approaches to develop evidence-based forced labour risk mitigation strategies.
Public HealthBBC

UK orders 35 million more Pfizer vaccine doses

The UK has ordered 35 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which will be delivered in the second half of 2022. The government said it was preparing for a programme of Covid boosters to protect the most vulnerable this year. Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the...
WeatherThe Poultry Site

"Brexit has left farmers in fear for their futures"

You either love him or hate him, but Jeremy Clarkson’s documentary series about trying to get to grips with sheep rearing, tractor driving and running a farm shop at Diddly Squat Farm has certainly found an audience. As someone who lives and works on the family farm and experiences the...
Worldhoustonianonline.com

‘Christmas without turkey because of the Brexit drama’ | Financial

The staff shortage in this sector does exist. And it has become truly sad for the countless businesses preparing for the traditional Christmas rush, Britain’s Guardian newspaper writes. The shortage of good staff is already starting to feel like the partial closure of Nando’s restaurant chain this week. At the...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reuters

Nando's shuts over 40 UK outlets due to supply chain hit

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Fast-food chain Nando's has been forced to temporarily close more than 40 outlets in Britain, around 10% of its restaurants, after staff shortages hit its chicken supply chain in the latest blow to the country's hospitality sector. Retailers, restaurants, cafes and bars have struggled to recruit...
Agriculturekiowacountypress.net

Report: Tyson Foods' Control Over Poultry Industry Hurts Workers, Farmers

(Arkansas News Service) Tyson Foods is one of the largest poultry producers in the country, and a new report showed the Arkansas-based company's industry dominance has had some crushing effects on its contract farmers and plant workers. The Union of Concerned Scientists' report detailed how Tyson, the third-largest employer in...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

On-going labor crisis in the British poultry industry could lead to production shortages

The British poultry meat industry is facing a significant shortage of workers across farming and processing with businesses reporting an average vacancy rate of over 16% of their total workforce. The alarming number of gaps is continuing to grow due to the effects of Brexit and compounded by a Government that continually acts against the best interests of British food producers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy