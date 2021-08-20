Marin Software Integrates with Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform to Expand eCommerce Advertising
Brands can now access the Criteo Commerce Media Platform through MarinOne’s cross-channel ad management platform. Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced an integration with Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform. The integration will allow brands to easily manage and optimize both Criteo Marketing Solution and Retail Media campaigns—from display advertisements on the open web to promoted products on leading retailer websites—all within the MarinOne platform.martechseries.com
