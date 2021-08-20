Sovrn is First SSP to Support IAB Tech Lab’s Seller Defined Audiences Specification in Prebid.org

Working to provide publishers a standardized and scalable way to transact their first-party data. Sovrn Holdings, Inc, a publisher-focused technology company, today announced its participation in a proof of concept (POC) focused on testing programmatic seller-defined audiences in the bidstream with network partners. In preparation for the loss of third-party cookies, Sovrn is partnering with Prebid’s Taxonomy Taskforce and IAB Tech Lab’s Addressability Working Group to support using IAB Tech Lab’s Seller Defined Audiences specification (SDA). The SDA proposal suggests that programmatic audience buying can be safely scaled and monetized by leveraging anonymous, standardized taxonomy IDs in place of cookies and mobile IDs, and that buyers can meaningfully differentiate these audiences within bid requests by referencing existing data labeling and transparency standards.