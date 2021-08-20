Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sovrn is First SSP to Support IAB Tech Lab’s Seller Defined Audiences Specification in Prebid.org

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking to provide publishers a standardized and scalable way to transact their first-party data. Sovrn Holdings, Inc, a publisher-focused technology company, today announced its participation in a proof of concept (POC) focused on testing programmatic seller-defined audiences in the bidstream with network partners. In preparation for the loss of third-party cookies, Sovrn is partnering with Prebid’s Taxonomy Taskforce and IAB Tech Lab’s Addressability Working Group to support using IAB Tech Lab’s Seller Defined Audiences specification (SDA). The SDA proposal suggests that programmatic audience buying can be safely scaled and monetized by leveraging anonymous, standardized taxonomy IDs in place of cookies and mobile IDs, and that buyers can meaningfully differentiate these audiences within bid requests by referencing existing data labeling and transparency standards.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mccann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Specification#Ssp#Iab#First Ssp#Support Iab Tech Lab#Prebid Org#Sovrn Holdings Inc#Poc#Sda#Dsp#Sovrn Identity Solutions#Cafemedia#Svp Research#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Bombora
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Las Vegas, NVmartechseries.com

Medivolve Announces New COVID-19 Testing Mobile Vans Expanding On-Site Testing Opportunities to Schools, Workplaces, and Events

Medivolve, Inc. announced it will launch its first two mobile COVID-19 testing vans servicing Las Vegas, Nevada and surrounding areas. Marketing Technology News: VIZIO and Verizon Media Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Connected TV, Omnichannel Advertising. “This new initiative is one of Medivolve’s many efforts to stopping the virus’s spread...
Internetaithority.com

OpenWeb Becomes First Publisher Audience Development to Partner with the Global Disinformation Index

The Partnership Signals the Next Wave of Content and Comment Moderation Standards to Ensure Demonetization for Disinformation Sites and Platforms. OpenWeb, the premium community engagement and audience development platform for publishers, announced a first-of-its kind partnership with the Global Disinformation Index (GDI). The partnership will allow continuous access for OpenWeb to vet its existing and potential publisher partners against evaluations of journalistic integrity created and maintained by GDI. GDI is a trusted third-party that aims to disrupt, defund, and down-rank disinformation sites, and are mission-aligned with OpenWeb. Together, they hope to create a more civil and healthier web filled with strong, trusted publishers.
SoftwareTimes Union

Byonic.ai Redefines the Future of Digital Marketing

FRISCO, Texas (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. The next generation of AI- and ML-powered marketing is coming soon. Byonic.ai is the first-of-its-kind end-to-end platform for personalized lead insights, creative content, account intelligence, intent-based data, account-based marketing, and marketing automation. It allows data-driven teams to align their marketing, product, and customer success goals with revenue growth and sales.
Businessmartechseries.com

Martech Interview with Amy D. Love, CMO of SambaNova Systems

Marketers need to have better insights into the state of their customer’s end-to-end journey and experience, Amy D. Love, CMO of SambaNova Systems shares a few tips:. Tell us more about your journey so far, what’s it like being the first CMO at SambaNova Systems?. SambaNova provided an amazing opportunity...
Businessmartechseries.com

ActionIQ Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Database Platforms (CDPs)

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) in customer satisfaction, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for CDPs in Q3 2021. The Constellation ShortList incorporates the technology vendors and service providers included who deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Marketing...
Businessmartechseries.com

DLA Piper Advises FullStory in its US$103 Million Series D financing

DLA Piper represented FullStory, a leader in digital experience intelligence (DXI), in its recent oversubscribed US$103 million Series D financing. The round was led by Permira’s growth fund, which backs leading tech-enabled and digital businesses, and includes participation from all existing institutional investors, including Kleiner Perkins, GV, Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, Salesforce Ventures and Glynn Capital.
Businessmartechseries.com

WrightIMC Selected For The Moz Recommended List for 2021

WrightIMC is once again proud to be included in The Moz Recommended List for 2021. This exclusive list of nearly 70 companies represents companies and agencies that do great work, but also those that contribute to the SEO community and have a commitment to Moz’s TAGFEE values to be Transparent, Accountable, Generous, Fun, Empathetic, and Exceptional.
Businessmartechseries.com

The Lacek Group Named a Leader Among Loyalty Providers

Experience and Expertise Cited by Independent Research Firm. The Lacek Group, an Ogilvy Experience company, was named a Leader and received the highest score possible in ten criteria in a new report — The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021. “For us, Forrester’s thorough, insightful, and objective analysis validates...
Internetmediapost.com

OAAA, IAB Tech Labs Partner To Align DOOH With OpenRTB

Two trade associations this week announced a collaborative task force to support out-of-home media and its digital counterparts across programmatic and through omnichannel strategies. The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the national trade association for OOH and DOOH media, announced a collaboration between the OAAA Programmatic and...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Abnormal Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Abnormal Joins Group of Microsoft Security Partners, Applying Data Science-Based Threat Detection to Combat Global Cybersecurity Threats. Abnormal Security, provider of a leading cloud-native email security platform that leverages behavioral data science to stop modern email attacks, announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Abnormal was nominated for membership based on how its platform uses Microsoft Azure Active Directory APIs (SIGNIN, ALERT, USER, GROUP, DIRECTORYOBJECT, RISKDETECTION, DOMAIN) to model and understand known good behavior, and thereby precisely detect and remediate socially-engineered, business email compromise (BEC) attacks, including account takeover.
Businessmartechseries.com

Visa and Ascenda Partner on Next-Gen Loyalty and Rewards in Asia Pacific

As consumer expectations around their rewards evolve, Visa and Ascenda will offer banks and fintechs a new solution to get loyalty programs up and running in a fraction of the typical lead time. Visa, the world leader in digital payments, today announced a strategic partnership in Asia Pacific with Ascenda,...
Technologymartechseries.com

Neustar and Dynata Partner to Power People-Based Marketing Free of the Risks of Data Deprecation

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced a partnership with Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform. Dynata provides Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace clients direct access to an extensive library of fully permissioned, first-party survey data covering the unique habits, preferences, and attitudes of over 62 million consumers worldwide. When combined with Neustar’s expansive consumer data and identity graph, Dynata’s consumer research data provides marketers with the audience insight and reach they need to improve marketing’s impact on sales and customer experience.
Technologymartechseries.com

Contactless Digital Identity AI Platform Vouched Announces $4.5M Financing Round

Vouched, the developer of proprietary, AI-powered, real-time identity verification services, announced it has closed a $4.5M funding round. The financing, led by leading digital tech entrepreneur Darrell Cavens, alongside strategic investments from both banking and legal services firms, accelerates the dynamic growth of the business. Marketing Technology News: Introducing SpotMe...
Businessmartechseries.com

Drips Names Casey Sylvia as Vice President of Client Operations

Drips, the founders of Conversational Texting®, today announced Casey Sylvia has joined the company as Vice President of Client Operations and will focus on client onboarding and operational excellence as the company continues to focus on providing an excellent client experience and strategic growth over the next several years. Marketing...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Yieldmo’s Smart Exchange Integrates with LiveRamp, Enabling Best-in-Class Insights with Addressability

Yieldmo Will Support Targeting on LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution. Integration Will Make Publisher Traffic More Addressable, and Enable Marketers to Connect with Their Audiences on Higher-Quality Native Inventory. LiveRamp® the leading data connectivity platform, announced it has completed an integration with Yieldmo, the SMART Exchange that increases the value of...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Simplr Launches Capabilities to Power Customer Empathy at Scale

AI-enabled features leverage wide array of customer data to ensure that every support and service interaction is personalized and empathetic to drive loyalty and increase satisfaction. As companies expand their customer service teams to outside resources, the question of how to maintain personal and empathetic customer service experiences expected by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy