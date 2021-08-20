Cancel
MLB

Kaprielian expected to start for Oakland against San Francisco

By The Associated Press
San Mateo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

San Francisco Giants (78-43, first in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (69-53, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (10-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (6-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics +101, Giants -119; over/under is 8...

