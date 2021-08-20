Cancel
Spain fines engineering firms $71 mln for rigging road work tenders

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MADRID, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Spanish anti-trust watchdog said on Friday it fined the country’s main engineering firms a combined 61 million euros ($71.25 million) for rigging the market of road construction and maintenance.

Overall 12 companies, including units of Acciona, ACS, FCC, Ferrovial, OHL and Sacyr, had created a cartel to align their bids in government tenders to build and maintain roads between 2014 and 2018, the watchdog, known as CNMC, said in a statement.

Officials from the different companies would hold meetings, officially “to have coffee”, but actually to discuss and coordinate the conditions of each bid and who would eventually win the contract through a “sophisticated” mechanism, the regulator said.

The companies involved in the cartel won 71 out of the 101 tenders held by the transport ministry during the period. The contracts they won were worth a combined 530 million euros.

API, a unit of ACS, was fined the most at 11.8 million euros.

The companies are banned from future government tenders for periods still to be determined.

