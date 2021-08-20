Madrivo Recognized on the Inc. 5000 Again, Achieving a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 72%.

Cresta, the Real-Time Expertise AI provider to the enterprise, announced it has been recognized in the Real-Time Coaching and management functionality segment in Forrester’s New Tech: Conversation Intelligence For B2B Revenue, Q3 2021 report. The report provides an overview of conversation intelligence providers, evaluated based on maturity, to allow B2B sales organizations to understand the capabilities of emerging vendors within major segments of the conversation intelligence market and to inform their technology acquisition strategies. We believe Cresta’s inclusion is further validation of the company’s mission to make business radically more productive by using Expertise AI to help sales and service teams unlock their full potential.