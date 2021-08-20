Cancel
Madrivo Recognized on the Inc. 5000 Again, Achieving a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 72%.

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
Cover picture for the articleInc. magazine has recognized Madrivo, a performance-based marketing agency dedicated to multichannel customer acquisition solutions, with the prestigious ranking as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. With 72% growth within three years, Madrivo again joins the Inc. 5000 list, representing the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

