Highmetric Acquires NewRocket

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading Worldwide ServiceNow Provider Bolsters Human Experience Capability With Addition of Renowned Service Portal Company. Highmetric, a technology strategy, design and operations provider and an Elite Partner of cloud computing platform ServiceNow, announced that it has acquired NewRocket, an industry leader in delivering world-class employee experiences on the ServiceNow platform. This acquisition brings NewRocket’s user-focused design and innovative solutions to Highmetric, complementing its existing digital workflow optimization capabilities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Highmetric is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors (“Gryphon”), a leading middle-market private equity firm.

