Highmetric Acquires NewRocket

Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire market-leading German fintech company, viafintech, in an all-cash transaction. viafintech, known under the brands of Barzahlen/viacash and viacash, offers the largest, bank independent, payments infrastructure in the DACH region, allowing a popular alternative to the traditional banking structure. For Paysafe, this latest acquisition not only boosts its growth opportunities in Germany, a critical market for its international merchants, it also creates revenue-generating opportunities to cross-sell viafintech’s alternative banking and payments solutions to its merchants around the world.