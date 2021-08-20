Highmetric Acquires NewRocket
Leading Worldwide ServiceNow Provider Bolsters Human Experience Capability With Addition of Renowned Service Portal Company. Highmetric, a technology strategy, design and operations provider and an Elite Partner of cloud computing platform ServiceNow, announced that it has acquired NewRocket, an industry leader in delivering world-class employee experiences on the ServiceNow platform. This acquisition brings NewRocket’s user-focused design and innovative solutions to Highmetric, complementing its existing digital workflow optimization capabilities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Highmetric is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors (“Gryphon”), a leading middle-market private equity firm.martechseries.com
