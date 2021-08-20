Funland Family Party!
Come join us on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 1pm to 4pm for a Picnic at the Park at Funland! You’ll learn how we are working to preserve this iconic gem which has been a part of our community since 1947. You’ll enjoy family fun activities and even a pie eating contest. In addition, the first 1,000 people get free popcorn and cotton candy. Some of the city’s most popular food trucks will be onsite for you to purchase your own lunch and you’ll enjoy free music and entertainment. If you’re lucky, you may see Percy the Penguin visiting from the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park! Donations and sales proceeds will be used to help fund the renovation of Funland at the Zoo. Learn more at www.funlandatthezoo.com.www.idahofallsidaho.gov
Comments / 0