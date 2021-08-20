LSU Tigers: Another Notch On Louisiana’s Sporting Belt

Andy Nyman never manages to get lost as he speeds his boat through a maze of passes and channels that splay across the last marshy reaches of the Mississippi River Delta. The wetland scientist knows his way around the remote Pass-a-Loutre Wildlife Management Area not so much because he’s been coming here for decades but because he comes frequently enough to keep up with the changes. He points them out everywhere: a ribbon of grass where 35 years ago was a forest of cypress “that went on forever”; an oil pipeline that was hidden by marsh but now hovers over encroaching water; and at the edge of it all, where a river channel meets the Gulf of Mexico, a Civil War-era lighthouse that not so long ago had a front door partially visible above the waves.