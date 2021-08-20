Sweet Girl: A Quest for Vengeance
Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced star in the Pittsburgh-set thriller, Sweet Girl, in which a man seeks justice for his wife’s death. Ray Cooper (Jason Momoa) is dead-set on getting justice after his wife, Amanda (Adria Arjona), dies from cancer. The only fight chance she had went out the window when the life-saving drug got pulled by the pharmaceutical company. Ray’s search for the truth only consistently puts him and his daughter, Rachel (Isabela Merced), in the line of danger. After his wife dies, all he has is Rachel and he’ll stop at nothing to protect her. The apple, it should be said, does not fall far from the tree.www.solzyatthemovies.com
Comments / 0