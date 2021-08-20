Sweet Girl: A Quest for Vengeance

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider Podcast, we're pleased to welcome to the podcast director Brian Andrew Mendoza. Mendoza is the producing partner of Jason Momoa and also the director of Momoa's latest film, Sweet Girl, which debuts today on Netflix. Sweet Girl follows a father (Momoa) and daughter (Isabela Merced) who, ravaged by the grief of losing their wife and mother, look to take revenge upon the greedy pharma executives that withheld a life-saving medication. During our conversation with Mendoza, we talk about working with Momoa, crafting the action scenes, shooting a major league ballpark, and more. Towards the end of the episode, we also dig into spoilers and if you've seen the film, you'll probably want to learn more about how they arrived at that third act.