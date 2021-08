Xiaomi just launched the Mi Pad 5 Pro: its comeback in the tablet market happened with a flagship model. It is very hard to find Android flagship tablets nowadays and, with iPads dominating the sector, fewer people believe in Android on tablets in this period. But Android tablets still have a high value and the pandemic led a lot of people to understand it. Is the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro the only flagship tablet in the Chinese market or you can get something more? Well, there is another Chinese flagship tablet that can surprise you at the same level as the Mi Pad 5 Pro: we are talking about the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2021, and here is a comparison between it and the new Xiaomi flagship.