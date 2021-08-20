OBA finishes strong, improves to 3-0 at home

The Lady Trojans came away with a 3-0 win over Sharon-Mutual/Taloga on Thursday on the heels of a grueling road win two days prior.

Oklahoma Bible Academy won the first set 25-18 and head coach Randy Roth said he thought it took “a little while to get the engine running.” The Lady Trojans defeated Crossings Christian on Tuesday, Aug. 17 after falling behind 2-1. They surged back to win back-to-back sets, securing their eighth win of the season.

Roth said he thought Thursday’s match was “a little bit of a letdown” after the big win earlier in the week.

“We had a really tough match Tuesday night,” he said. “We went five sets on the road against a really, really good [Crossings] Christian team and we just came out a little lethargic to start tonight.”

OBA turned it around quickly though, winning the second and third sets 25-8 each. Roth said junior Clara Caldwell stood out for her performance in the second half of the match.

“Clara Caldwell was on fire today,” he said. “She was crushing the ball once we got going. she was pretty much unstoppable for a big chunk of the last two sets.”

The Lady Trojans improve to 9-5 on the season and 3-0 at home. They’ll go on the road for their next three games, though, starting with a 4 p.m. matchup Tuesday with 3A Yale. They play 5A Clinton next Thursday before playing a rivalry game with 3A Chisholm Aug. 28 at 4 p.m.

“That’s a big rival, you always kind of look forward to that,” Roth said. “That’s the challenge for our kids, too, when you see Chisholm on the horizon, it’s easy to overlook folks. So the challenge for me is to keep them focused on Tuesday and have them ready to play Yale.”