Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

OBA finishes strong, improves to 3-0 at home

By Tarik Masri
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 4 days ago

The Lady Trojans came away with a 3-0 win over Sharon-Mutual/Taloga on Thursday on the heels of a grueling road win two days prior.

Oklahoma Bible Academy won the first set 25-18 and head coach Randy Roth said he thought it took “a little while to get the engine running.” The Lady Trojans defeated Crossings Christian on Tuesday, Aug. 17 after falling behind 2-1. They surged back to win back-to-back sets, securing their eighth win of the season.

Roth said he thought Thursday’s match was “a little bit of a letdown” after the big win earlier in the week.

“We had a really tough match Tuesday night,” he said. “We went five sets on the road against a really, really good [Crossings] Christian team and we just came out a little lethargic to start tonight.”

OBA turned it around quickly though, winning the second and third sets 25-8 each. Roth said junior Clara Caldwell stood out for her performance in the second half of the match.

“Clara Caldwell was on fire today,” he said. “She was crushing the ball once we got going. she was pretty much unstoppable for a big chunk of the last two sets.”

The Lady Trojans improve to 9-5 on the season and 3-0 at home. They’ll go on the road for their next three games, though, starting with a 4 p.m. matchup Tuesday with 3A Yale. They play 5A Clinton next Thursday before playing a rivalry game with 3A Chisholm Aug. 28 at 4 p.m.

“That’s a big rival, you always kind of look forward to that,” Roth said. “That’s the challenge for our kids, too, when you see Chisholm on the horizon, it’s easy to overlook folks. So the challenge for me is to keep them focused on Tuesday and have them ready to play Yale.”

Comments / 0

Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
154
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Roth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharon Mutual Taloga#Oklahoma Bible Academy#Crossings Christian#3a Yale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
Morgan, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mapletown looking to build on last season's strong finish

When it comes to preseason camp, Mapletown and momentum aren’t often associated with each other. The Maples have struggled to climb out from the bottom of the Tri-County South Conference since their last winning season in 2014 -- holding a combined 6-31 record over the last four years. But during...
MLBchatsports.com

'Finish strong': Tigers' Goodrum has nine weeks to rescue a lost season

— Niko Goodrum has had a solid month to reflect on all the things that haven’t gone his way this season. His run as the Tigers’ every day shortstop lasted about 30 games last season, even though he ended up being a Gold Glove finalist. The Tigers needed to see if Willi Castro could handle the position so Goodrum was back in a utility role.
Coffee County, TNthunder1320.com

FOOTBALL: Raiders finish preseason with strong showing over Tyner

The Central High School Red Raider football team now turns its attention to Franklin County. The Raiders wrapped up the preseason schedule with a home scrimmage against Tyner Tuesday night at Carden-Jarrell Field. CHS ended the night ahead 35-14 on the scoreboard. The game was tied 14-14 at the half with both teams playing mostly second and third teamers for the final two quarters.
Shelbyville, INShelbyville News

Parker, Hartsell looking to finish strong

It is hard to believe that Sophie Parker and Aiden Hartsell are seniors. The standout soccer players have meant a great deal to their programs the last three seasons. That will continue this fall as both are looking to finish their careers strong. Shelbyville’s Parker scored 18 goals and dished...
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
The Waynedale News

7TH ANNUAL ‘RACE FOR THE WARRIOR’ FINISHES STRONG

More than 400 people, some with their canine companions and children, completed the 7th Annual Race For The Warrior on July 24, 2021 at the Fort Wayne International Airport. Aaron Hendryx of Huntington took first place in the 5k race with a time of 16:12.9. The first woman to cross the finish line in the 5k was Hidi Gaff of Fort Wayne at a time of 18:55.4. In the adaptive division, Calahan Young of Tucson, Arizona came in at 59:07.1. The first woman in the adaptive division was Amanda Dennis, also of Tucson, coming in at 1:00:52.8. A total of 340 people completed the 5k race.
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Rumble Ponies shut out at home by Yard Goats 3-0

BINGHAMTON, NY – While the Ponies and Portland Sea Dogs series featured a ton of runs, this series with the Yard Goats has been the complete opposite. In both games, the two teams have struggled to put runs on the board. Wednesday night, Ponies starting pitching looking solid again. Dustin...
Columbiana, OHMorning Journal

Clipper girls move to 3-0

COLUMBIANA — Columbiana’s girls golf team bested Lakeview 194-225 on Wednesday at Valley. For the Clippers (3-0), Ellie Jackson had a 43, Katrina Patrick 49, Amanda Pan 49 and Cassie Spaite 53. Lakeview was led by Isabella Shuster with a 48. Columbiana hosts Ursuline today. Brookfield Invitational. BROOKFIELD — The...
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Volleyball: Dawson improves to 5-0 at Turner Classic

Dawson won all three of its matches Thursday in the opening round of the John Turner Volleyball Classic to quickly improve to 5-0 in the first week of the season. The Lady Eagles rallied to defeat New Braunfels, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15 before posting straight-set wins over Brazoswood (25-17, 25-22) and Humble Kingwood (25-21, 25-23).
BaseballDaily News-Record

All-Area Baseball: Suters Finished Impressive Career Strong

Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Fort Cherry looking to build off strong finish to 2020 campaign

Tanner Garry and his relatives are synonymous with Fort Cherry football, but the transition to leading a program did not come without its difficulties. Following his grandfather, Jim, and father, Tim, as the third Garry to lead the Rangers, Tanner ended Fort Cherry’s 21-game losing streak in his first year in 2020.
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

Enid High Pacers Softball team assists local widow

ENID, Okla. — Enid High School Pacers softball players and family members spent a recent Saturday morning helping a local family that holds a special place for the team. Shella Wanzer, wife of the late Dennis Wanzer, shared with the News & Eagle the relief and joy the Pacers team brought to her and son, Kyle, when they showed up to clear her property. Dennis was a softball umpire for more than 30 years and was well known in the softball community. Since his passing in March, the softball team and many other local people have showed their love to the Wanzers through service.
NBAWGNtv.com

Bulls finish their summer league strong in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – In the midst of a year where they failed to make the playoffs, this is the only basketball that Bulls’ fans will see their team play for the better part of five months. The summer league has also been an opportunity for fans of the franchise to...
Edmond, OKThe Manhattan Mercury

Hayden Wood takes 9th Annual Colbert Charity Classic with strong finish

Hayden Wood had been close before. The Edmond, Okla. native and Oklahoma State graduate found himself at the top of the leaderboard Friday evening after completing Round 3 of the Colbert Charity Classic at Colbert Hills Golf Club. Wood had four top 10 finishes in the 2021 season coming into...
Weatherford, OKwdnonline.com

Weatherford finishes home tournament 2-3

Weatherford hosted its softball tournament this past weekend and finished with a 2-3 record. The Lady Eagles won both games Friday, beating Chisholm 8-0 and Fairview 2-1. Friday evening’s game was stopped after lightning was spotted less than 15 miles away. Thunderstorms then moved through the area. At the time of the delay, Weatherford was beating Binger-Oney 1-0.

Comments / 0

Community Policy