WarioWare: Get it Together demo now available on eShop

My Nintendo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo of America has announced this morning that a tasty new demo is available for their upcoming zany WarioWare game, WarioWare: Get it Together. The demo allows you to take the single-player and local two-player modes for a spin. WarioWare: Get it Together releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on the 10th September. So be sure to give the demo and Nintendo’s chosen mini games a blast to see what you think!

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

