According to a new market research report "Visitor Management System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Software & Services), Application (Compliance Management & Fraud Detection, Contact Tracing), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global visitor management system market size to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as increased awareness regarding the growing security threats, the need for a paperless administration, increasing need to store the gathered visitor data as per regulatory compliances are driving the growth of visitor management system market.