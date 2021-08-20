Cancel
NDC Partnership: Supporting a Global Network of Youth Climate Advocates

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadrelle, Loubiere, Dominica 2017, a few days after Category 5 Hurricane Maria struck the island. Credit: Alison Kentish/IPS. UNITED NATIONS, Aug 19 2021 (IPS) - Just over six months after launching its Youth Engagement Plan, the NDC Partnership, the coalition assisting governments with their climate action plans, has brought together youth climate advocates for its inaugural NDC Global Youth Engagement Forum.

