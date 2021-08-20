Cancel
Text Analytics Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

 4 days ago

Latest published market study on Global Text Analytics Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Text Analytics space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Bitext Innovations S.L., KNIME.com AG, Luminoso Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, MeaningCloud LLC, Infegy, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., SAP SE, OpenText Corporation, Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Clarabridge, Inc., Lexalytics, Inc. & Averbis.

