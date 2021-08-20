Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Thermoplastic Pipe Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

houstonmirror.com
 4 days ago

Opportunities in the thermoplastic pipe market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the thermoplastic pipe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%-5%. In this market, thermoplastic composite pipes (TCP) are the largest segment by product type, whereas oil & gas is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like urbanization and industrialization growth along with increasing mining activities.

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segments#Key Market#Cagr#Advanced Drainage Systems#National Oilwell Varco#Airborne Oil Gas#Magma Global#Chevron Philips Chemical#Prysmian#Uponor#M A#Menafn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Automotive Tire Analytics Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Automotive Tire Analytics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Automotive Tire Analytics market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Automotive Tire Analytics industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Low Code Platform Market Worth Observing Growth | Agilepoint, K2, Micropact, Nintex

Worldwide Low Code Platform Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Low Code Platform Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Kony, Mendix, Outsystems, APICloud, Agilepoint, K2, Micropact, Nintex, Zoho Creator & Appian.
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Fine Chemicals Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Pfizer, BASF, Albemarle

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Fine Chemicals Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Lonza, Chemada Fine Chemicals, Pfizer Inc, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Chemada fine chemicals, Sumitomo Chemicals, Valiant Co.Ltd, BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation & China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Company Limited etc.
houstonmirror.com

Incontinence Care Products Market 2021- Share, Size, Research Report, Growth Trends to 2031

InsightSLICE.com announces the release of the report "Incontinence Care Products Market Research Report By Product Type, Incontinence Type, Application, Disease Type and Geography"- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031. The Global Incontinence Care Products Market size was surveyed at USD 14 billion out of 2019 and expected to show...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Milk Substitutes Market 2021 With Leading Key Players, Impact of COVID-19, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

"The Milk Substitutes Market is latest report published by Fusion Market Research provides comprehensive information, overview of the demands and describe Impact of Covid-19 of the market during the forecast period 2021–2027" When it comes to surviving in a highly competitive market, then proper marketing plan is an essential thing...
Agriculturehoustonmirror.com

Agriculture Drones Market Trends And Opportunity. Latest Research Report Covering Major Players - AeroVironment, Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Agriculture Drones Market by Offering (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Hybrid Wing), Component (Cameras, Batteries, Navigation Systems, and others), and Application (Precision Agriculture, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Irrigation, and Precision Fish Farming): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report has offered...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Medical Membrane Market Sales Revenue to Touch $5.81 Billion By 2027 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical membrane market generated $2.73 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $5.81 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, major segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Herbal Medicine Market Growth Statistics, Size Value, Depth Segment Analysis By 2031

InsightSLICE.com announces the release of the report "Herbal Medicine Market Research Report By Category, Form, Source, Distribution Channel, Type of Medicinal Plants and Geography"- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031. The Global Herbal Medicine Market size was surveyed at USD 83 billion out of 2019 and expected to show...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Polypropylene Market By Size, Sales, Production, Price, Share and Forecast 2031

InsightSLICE.com announces the release of the report "Polypropylene Market Research Report By Type, Application, End Use Industry and Geography"- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031. The Global Polypropylene Market size was surveyed at USD 110 billion out of 2019 and expected to show up at USD 155 billion by...
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Europe Dehumidifier Market Growing At A CAGR Of 8.9% During The Forecast Period

According to the report, The Europe dehumidifier market size was valued at $212.2 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $372.15 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Microcredit Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Wells Fargo, Standard Chartered, ASA International

Latest released the research study on Global Microcredit Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Microcredit Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Microcredit. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Albaraka (South Africa), ASA International (United Kingdom), Banco do Nordeste (Brazil), Bandhan Financial Services (India), Amana Microfinance (Morocco), Compart Amos Banco (Mexico), ICICI Bank (India), Standard Chartered (United Kingdom), Wells Fargo (United States).
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Forensic Accounting Services Market to See Booming Growth | Kroll, AlixPartners, K2 Intelligence

Latest released the research study on Global Forensic Accounting Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Forensic Accounting Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Forensic Accounting Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ernst & Young (United Kingdom), PwC (United Kingdom), Deloitte (United Kingdom), KPMG International (Netherlands), FTI Consulting (United States), Kroll (United States), AlixPartners (United States), Control Risks (United Kingdom), K2 Intelligence (United States), Grant Thornton (United States).
Industryhoustonmirror.com

Global Biofertilisers Market to be Driven by the Rising Environmental and Health Consciousness in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Biofertilisers Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global biofertilisers market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, crop, microorganisms, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
houstonmirror.com

Farm Management System Market Growth Scenario 2026 |KWS SAAT SE, Simplot, Netafim

Worldwide Farm Management System Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Farm Management System Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are BASF, Bayer-Monsanto, Syngenta-ChemChina, KWS SAAT SE, Simplot, Netafim & Yara International.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Insurance Telematics Market Research Report 2021. Companies Included - Masternaut Ltd, MiX Telematics Ltd, Octo Telematics SpA

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Insurance Telematics Market By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Offering (Hardware and Software), End-User Vertical (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report has offered an all-inclusive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy