I Dyed My Hair “Medium Spicy” Red — & I’m Obsessed

For me, foundations exist on a simple spectrum: They are either meh or life-changing. Many of the former don't leave a lasting impression (with the exception of that beige-y transfer on my favorite white tops, le sigh), but a select few fall into the latter camp: Giorgio Armani Power Fabric, Nars Natural Radiant, and Exa High Fidelity are among my personal all-time faves. But dear reader, notice a theme among these gold-star products? While all are incredible formulas, they're not cheap. (They retail for $64, $49, and $38, respectively.) And while I love a drugstore cheapie — you won't see me spend more than $10 on a mascara, TBH — inexpensive foundations haven't done it for me, historically. That is, until I tried Milani's Conceal + Perfect Smooth Finish Cream-To-Powder.