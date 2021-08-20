Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

U.S. aid chief says emergency food in Ethiopia's Tigray to run out this week

By Maggie Fick
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

NAIROBI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - For the first time in nine months of war in Ethiopia's Tigray region, aid workers will run out of food this week to deliver to millions of people who are going hungry, the head of the U.S. government's humanitarian agency said, blaming the government for restricting access.

"USAID and its partners as well as other humanitarian organizations have depleted their stores of food items warehoused in Tigray," Samantha Power, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), said in a statement late on Thursday.

"People in Tigray are starving with up to 900,000 in famine conditions and more than five million in desperate need of humanitarian assistance," Power said. "This shortage is not because food is unavailable, but because the Ethiopian Government is obstructing humanitarian aid and personnel, including land convoys and air access."

War broke out in November between Ethiopian troops and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the region. The conflict has killed thousands and sparked a humanitarian crisis in one of the world's poorest regions.

Billene Seyoum, spokesperson for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, did not respond to a request for comment. At a news conference on Friday, she did not refer to Power's statement but dismissed allegations that the Ethiopian government is "purposely blocking humanitarian assistance", saying the government is concerned about security.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCfVD_0bXXPDAg00
Sister Tsehaynesh Gebrehiwot attends to Aamanuel Merhawi, aged one year and eight months, who suffers from severe acute malnutrition, at the Wukro hospital, Tigray region, Ethiopia, July 11, 2021. Picture taken July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini/File Photo

"It is important to really address this continuing rhetoric because that is not the case," Billene said. "Security is first and foremost a priority that cannot be compromised, it is a volatile area so in that regards there is going to be continuous checks and processes."

On Thursday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted aid access in Tigray. The U.N. warned last month that more than 100,000 children in Tigray could die of hunger. read more

Power's statement said that 100 trucks carrying food and life-saving supplies need to be arriving each day in Tigray to meet the humanitarian needs there. As of a few days ago, only about 320 trucks had arrived, less than 7% of what is required, it said.

"Across all sectors, available aid supplies in Tigray are extremely depleted, and humanitarian operations may be forced to cease if more ... aid convoys do not arrive imminently," Saviano Abreu, spokesperson for U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told Reuters on Friday.

The Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire in June after Tigrayan forces recaptured the regional capital Mekelle and retook most of the region. The Tigrayan forces dismissed this as a "joke" and issued preconditions for truce talks.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

166K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Samantha Power
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#U S#Famine#Usaid#The Ethiopian Government#Ethiopian#U N Office For#Tigrayan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
Related
WorldRepublic

New US sanctions target Eritrea over Ethiopia’s Tigray war

NAIROBI, Kenya — The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions over Ethiopia’s deadly Tigray conflict as hundreds of thousands of people face famine conditions under a government blockade the U.S. has called a “siege” and fighting spreads into other parts of the country. The Treasury Department in a statement...
World101 WIXX

U.S., EU warn of influx of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia’s Tigray

LONDON (Reuters) – The United States and European Union are raising alarm over the recent deployment of troops from Eritrea to Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where nine months of war have killed thousands of people and sparked a worsening humanitarian crisis. Forces from Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray recaptured much of the territory...
AfghanistanUN News Centre

Ethiopia: UN chief gravely concerned over ‘unspeakable violence’ in Tigray

Speaking outside the Security Council chamber on Thursday, UN chief António Guterres told journalists that he is gravely concerned about the situation in Ethiopia, particularly the “unspeakable violence” against women and others in Tigray. The Secretary-General’s remarks came on World Humanitarian Day, and he recognized humanitarians “and the many millions...
AfricaPosted by
Teen Vogue

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis Is a Genocide, Activists and Members of the Diaspora Say

I had taken the power of the internet for granted. On any given day, I post on four different apps: TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. My virtual life is abundant. The internet has been a source of personal and professional growth, creativity, and kinship for me. As a content producer, lifestyle vlogger, and fashion enthusiast, I understand the power of the internet as a space to create, share, and commune with online friends. I alternate between advocating for important issues and using my extensive archive of SpongeBob memes to express my current mood.
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Ethiopia's civil war spreads beyond Tigray

The civil war in Ethiopia is threatening to spread beyond the Tigray region, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issuing a nationwide call to arms and his foes announcing a new military alliance. Driving the news: On Tuesday, Abiy called on "all capable Ethiopians who are of age to join the...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Herald

Ethiopia armed group says it has alliance with Tigray forces

NAIROBI, Kenya -- The leader of an armed group that Ethiopia's government has designated a terrorist organization says his group has struck a military alliance with the Tigray forces who are now pressing toward the capital, as the conflict that erupted in the Tigray region last year spreads into other parts of Africa's second-most populous country.
WorldVoice of America

UN: Yemen No Closer to Peace, as Famine Conditions Spread

The United Nations warned Monday that Yemen is no closer to peacefully resolving its civil war, as the country spirals faster toward famine and other catastrophes. "There is perhaps one overarching humanitarian priority and that is to stop the famine," said Martin Griffiths, who was until last month the U.N.'s Yemen envoy but is now the organization's new humanitarian chief. "Today about 5 million people are just one step away from succumbing to famine and the diseases that go with it. Ten million more are right behind them."
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Founder of all-girls boarding school in Afghanistan burns students’ records to protect them from Taliban

The founder of an all-girls school in Afghanistan says she has been forced to torch her students’ records in order to stop the militant group Taliban from recovering them and possibly targeting those listed, a move she described as a last resort “to protect the girls and their families”. Tens of thousands of people are fleeing Afghanistan after the hardline religious militant group took Kabul by force, threatening a humanitarian crisis. The school’s founder Shabana Basij-Rasikh took to Twitter and posted a video, showing the school documents set on fire in a closed furnace. The 15-second video...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy