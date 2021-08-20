Black pasta company owner takes pride in breaking conventions

Wilsonville resident Barry Bronson is the owner of Esotico Pasta Company, which sells flavored pasta

Barry Bronson sometimes refers to himself as the only Black man in Oregon to sell pasta commercially.

Regardless of that statement's veracity, Bronson takes pride in fresh pasta and cutting through societal barriers, as one of the few Black business owners in Wilsonville.

"They become curious. 'What does he know?' 'How does he know this?' They buy it, and clearly he knows something because this is pretty good," Bronson said.Â

Bronson is the owner of Esotico Pasta Company, which sells pasta in flavors like herb and garlic, pesto parmesan and smoked portobello. He has ambitious plans for the business, hoping to expand it to regional and national venues in the coming years. For now, he sells the pasta at local farmers markets, like the weekly one in Villebois, and to grocery stores.

Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Monessen, Pennsylvania, Bronson fondly recalls being buzzed into an Italian shop every Saturday morning and leaving with a helping of spaghetti and meatballs in the mixing bowl he brought with him.Â

"We were like honorary Italians," he said.Â

Most of his career, though, has taken place in the sales and technology world. He moved to Wilsonville from Los Angeles over two decades ago after taking a job at the Mobil chemical company before working at US Bank and then Microsoft.

A couple years ago,

Bronson wanted a career change and remembered his high school guidance counselor recommending the food industry because of its staying power. He initially sold nut butter for his friend's business at local farmers markets before hearing about the possibility of buying Esotico from its former owners. Already a customer, he jumped at the opportunity.Â

One unique aspect of the pasta, he said, is it doesn't need sauce for flavor. However, sauce can serve as an enhancing complement and Bronson has recipe recommendations at the ready.Â

"They had a product that was unique and compelling. No one was doing flavored pasta, not on this high of a level. And I saw that, and I saw the potential of introducing other ingredients," he said.Â

Bronson not only makes the pasta but attends six farmers markets a week. He's also trying to grow Esotico's wholesale presence and plans to add hemp and gluten-free varieties soon.Â

His initial plan for a steady upward trajectory was impacted by the pandemic. But he's making moves to achieve his goal, such as moving into a bigger space so he has more storage for bulk buying (which saves money), collaborating with Durant, an Oregon company, to sell items like olive oil and vinegar in conjunction with pasta, and joining a cooperative to purchase materials that are in low supply.Â

Working for Microsoft, Bronson said he learned how to "bundle solutions."Â

"Microsoft started as an operating system. Then they moved into networking. Then they introduced a suite of products that people can use for applications for work," he said. "That's what I'm trying to do: How do you layer on products so now people come to the market and they buy a bundle?"

In some ways, Bronson finds his new line of work more gratifying than his old one. Interacting with customers is an aspect he particularly treasures.Â

"There's a satisfaction I get when people enjoy the product. It's an endorphin. It's what makes me happy. And it makes them happy," he said.Â

While the current labor shortage is his most immediate challenge, Bronson said there are unique pitfalls associated with being a Black business owner. He said he's not allowed at certain farmers markets and refuses to go back to others because management was disrespectful.

Though acknowledging these difficulties, Bronson doesn't have a defeatist attitude.Â

"When I look at this company I never thought for a minute my race would prevent me from being successful," he said. The only thing that will prevent me from being successful is my execution because the product and my vision of how to position it, I thought it was good."

For more information on Esotico, visit https://www.esoticopasta.com/.Â