Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilsonville, OR

Black pasta company owner takes pride in breaking conventions

By Corey Buchanan
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Wilsonville resident Barry Bronson is the owner of Esotico Pasta Company, which sells flavored pasta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udJg1_0bXXPBPE00

Barry Bronson sometimes refers to himself as the only Black man in Oregon to sell pasta commercially.

Regardless of that statement's veracity, Bronson takes pride in fresh pasta and cutting through societal barriers, as one of the few Black business owners in Wilsonville.

"They become curious. 'What does he know?' 'How does he know this?' They buy it, and clearly he knows something because this is pretty good," Bronson said.Â

Bronson is the owner of Esotico Pasta Company, which sells pasta in flavors like herb and garlic, pesto parmesan and smoked portobello. He has ambitious plans for the business, hoping to expand it to regional and national venues in the coming years. For now, he sells the pasta at local farmers markets, like the weekly one in Villebois, and to grocery stores.

Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Monessen, Pennsylvania, Bronson fondly recalls being buzzed into an Italian shop every Saturday morning and leaving with a helping of spaghetti and meatballs in the mixing bowl he brought with him.Â

"We were like honorary Italians," he said.Â

Most of his career, though, has taken place in the sales and technology world. He moved to Wilsonville from Los Angeles over two decades ago after taking a job at the Mobil chemical company before working at US Bank and then Microsoft.

A couple years ago,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFES1_0bXXPBPE00

Bronson wanted a career change and remembered his high school guidance counselor recommending the food industry because of its staying power. He initially sold nut butter for his friend's business at local farmers markets before hearing about the possibility of buying Esotico from its former owners. Already a customer, he jumped at the opportunity.Â

One unique aspect of the pasta, he said, is it doesn't need sauce for flavor. However, sauce can serve as an enhancing complement and Bronson has recipe recommendations at the ready.Â

"They had a product that was unique and compelling. No one was doing flavored pasta, not on this high of a level. And I saw that, and I saw the potential of introducing other ingredients," he said.Â

Bronson not only makes the pasta but attends six farmers markets a week. He's also trying to grow Esotico's wholesale presence and plans to add hemp and gluten-free varieties soon.Â

His initial plan for a steady upward trajectory was impacted by the pandemic. But he's making moves to achieve his goal, such as moving into a bigger space so he has more storage for bulk buying (which saves money), collaborating with Durant, an Oregon company, to sell items like olive oil and vinegar in conjunction with pasta, and joining a cooperative to purchase materials that are in low supply.Â

Working for Microsoft, Bronson said he learned how to "bundle solutions."Â

"Microsoft started as an operating system. Then they moved into networking. Then they introduced a suite of products that people can use for applications for work," he said. "That's what I'm trying to do: How do you layer on products so now people come to the market and they buy a bundle?"

In some ways, Bronson finds his new line of work more gratifying than his old one. Interacting with customers is an aspect he particularly treasures.Â

"There's a satisfaction I get when people enjoy the product. It's an endorphin. It's what makes me happy. And it makes them happy," he said.Â

While the current labor shortage is his most immediate challenge, Bronson said there are unique pitfalls associated with being a Black business owner. He said he's not allowed at certain farmers markets and refuses to go back to others because management was disrespectful.

Though acknowledging these difficulties, Bronson doesn't have a defeatist attitude.Â

"When I look at this company I never thought for a minute my race would prevent me from being successful," he said. The only thing that will prevent me from being successful is my execution because the product and my vision of how to position it, I thought it was good."

For more information on Esotico, visit https://www.esoticopasta.com/.Â

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Wilsonville, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Wilsonville, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Black Business#Business Owner#Fresh Pasta#Racial Injustice#Food Drink#Esotico Pasta Company#Italians#Mobil#Us Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EconomyPosted by
NewsOne

6 Black Boutique Owners To Support This Black Business Month

The rise of social media has transformed the way we shop. With countless boutiques using their profiles to organically advertise their items and products, introduced us to threads we didn’t even know we needed. The boutiques sell everything from wigs to accessories, shoes and clothes that have made brunch a fashion show.
Grocery & SupermaketFood & Wine

The 10 Best Online Grocery Delivery Services, Including HelloFresh's New Market

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. On days when you work late or barely have time for errands, it's incredibly convenient to order your groceries online. Not only can you stock up on fresh food and pantry staples at the click of a button, but you can also purchase personal care items, pet products, and cleaning supplies at most online supermarkets.
Recipesthelocalpalate.com

Larder: Southern Spice Companies

Scent may be the fastest way to recall places and times from our memory—but it can also transport you to faraway lands. Thanks to this slew of small-batch Southern spice companies bring the flavor, the heat, and the wanderlust of worldwide travels straight to your pantry. From the sustainably grown turmeric fields of India to a table in Thailand, these are the spices, salts, and blends we’re reaching for when the urge to travel is real.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

This National Brewery Chain Just Launched Its Own Beer Club

Beer fans, meet a pretty stellar new way to take home your favorite brewski. If you're near any of this brewery's 19 locations in 11 states, now you can enjoy their award-winning, house-brewed beers just about anywhere, with a genius accessory that keeps your beer fresh and in-reach. Rock Bottom...
Norwalk, OHSandusky Register

Employees to become owners of company

NORWALK — Norwalk's namesake company has new owners — actually, more than 270 of them. Norwalk Furniture, an industry leader in custom upholstered furniture, said it has entered into an agreement to give ownership to its employees through an employee stock ownership plan. Effective Sept. 1, and each year thereafter,...
Beauty & Fashionmichiganchronicle.com

Business Owner and S.W.A.G. Scholar Takes Beauty by Storm

With an entrepreneurial spirit and the support of high-achieving business gurus, Brooklyn Jackson is on the fast-track to creating a beauty empire. The owner of Coby Collectionz, an online platform offering premium beauty items, Jackson debuted her business in 2016 with an end goal in mind – to leave room for her business to grow.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Innovation Black Chamber celebrates community, business owners

HARKER HEIGHTS — The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce dished out 20 business awards at a ceremony Saturday night. The event was the third annual Black Excellence Awards Ceremony, sponsored this year by the Innovation Black Chamber. More than 150 business owners and guests turned out to the spectacle, held...
Restaurantspymnts.com

Taco Bell Restaurants Will Keep Getting Smaller, Says COO

The way that consumers interact with restaurants has changed enormously in the last year and a half, and restaurants that do not adapt to the "new normal" risk falling behind. Certainly, this entails adopting the digital platforms that have become table stakes — offering mobile and web ordering platforms that are easy to access and easy to use, for instance — but leading restaurants are not limiting their transformation to cyberspace. After all, the physical restaurant as we know it was not designed for the omnichannel experience.
California State247tempo.com

25 Iconic Food and Drink Brands Born in California

California is the world’s fifth-largest producer of food and other agricultural commodities, and by far the largest in the U.S. It is also a place known for its entrepreneurial spirit and creativity. Put those two factors together, and it’s hardly surprising that over the years the state has been the birthplace of some of the best-known food products and fast-food chains in the country and in some cases the world.
Food & DrinksWallpaper*

This Japanese cooking tool is revolutionising kitchen tech

Anaori Kakugama is a new multi-purpose Japanese cooking tool that uses carbon graphite technology to grill, simmer, poach, fry, and steam food that is packed with umami flavour. Oddly enough, the genesis of this innovative new product was inspired by a sweet potato. Specifically, the sweet potatoes Anaori’s founder, Eiichi...
Topeka, KSKSNT

Local business owners share their stories to celebrate Black Business Month

TOPEKA (KSNT) – August is National Black Business Month, the month we recognize Black-owned businesses in our community. Black business owners account for 10% of U.S. businesses and 30% of all minority-owned businesses. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, that amounts to approximately two million companies owned by African Americans. Nearly 40 percent of black-owned businesses are in health care and social assistance, repair and maintenance, and personal and laundry services.
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

Kimberly business takes pride in their relationship with customers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A popular spot in Kimberly, Tianna’s Coffee House is going on 14 years of serving the Magic Valley. Aside from their drive-thru location on Kimberly Road, they also deliver to surrounding areas in Kimberly, as well as, Twin Falls and Hansen. Tianna’s Coffee House offers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy