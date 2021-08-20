Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodburn, OR

Keeping AWARE moving forward

By Justin Much
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Woodburn food bank forges on with helping hand from city after fire renders building unsafe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Splg4_0bXXP5C700

Hunger doesn't wait or take vacations.

With that in mind, when AWARE Food Bank in Woodburn suffered serious structural damages from a fire on Monday, Aug. 16, food bank advocates and officials from Marion Polk Food Share wasted no time in making sure the resulting closure would be a hiccup and not a long-term disorder.

The fire erupted Monday afternoon, and when public safety responders answered the 3:20 p.m. call they found the downtown Woodburn building engulfed in flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbQAX_0bXXP5C700

City of Woodburn spokesman Tommy Moore said that through witness accounts and video surveillance, investigators were able to locate and arrest 24-year-old Manuel Garcia-Martinez a short distance from the fire scene.

Investigators believe Garcia-Martinez threw a lit cigarette into a bush next to the food bank and fanned the flames as the fire burned.

Woodburn Fire District responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze. The building was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

City officials subsequently deemed that the food-bank structure located at 152 Arthur St. was unsafe and would remain closed for the foreseeable future. The building suffered structural damage, loss of electricity and a considerable amount of food was lost due to smoke and water damage.

By Wednesday, Aug. 18, MPFS spokesperson Sam Tenney said plans were in place for the first post-fire food distribution the next day during normal pantry hours, 9 a.m. to noon. On Thursday AWARE began conducting drive-thru and walk-up food distributions in a parking lot adjacent to its building. At this juncture, plans are for those distributions to continue at the city-owned lot during AWARE's normal pantry times through Friday, Aug. 27.

"We're currently working with the city to identify a temporary location to use while the building is closed," Tenney said.

Tenney stressed that AWARE is one of the largest pantries in Marion Polk Food Share's partner network and is the primary source of food relief in the Woodburn area. AWARE distributed 1.3 million pounds of food, reaching over 1,500 families every month last year.

In addition to its pantry, AWARE conducts mobile distributions to reach migrant agricultural workers and senior citizens in Woodburn and surrounding communities. This year, community partnerships have resulted in AWARE serving as a school meal distribution point and hosting a mobile shower unit for clients experiencing homelessness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcZPl_0bXXP5C700

"The closure of the pantry comes at a time when so many are in need, and the demand for food assistance in the area was already high due to the pandemic," Tenney said. "Despite the challenges presented by the fire and building closure, AWARE remains committed to serving the Woodburn community with minimal disruptions and making sure our neighbors continue to receive the healthy food they need."

Moore said the city of Woodburn is providing use of a public parking lot and also assisting the food bank with fencing to secure the site and providing an overnight security person to ensure there are no attempts to enter the unsafe structure.Â

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gH2LT_0bXXP5C700

"The city will continue to work with and support AWARE Food Bank as they determine their next steps to rebuild a suitable facility to serve the community," Moore said.

AWARE schedule

What: AWARE Food Bank, downtown Woodburn.

When: Mobile distributions are from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday through Aug. 27.

Where: Parking lot at the northeast corner of N. 1st Street and W. Cleveland St., Woodburn.

Contact: The food bank's phone contact was rendered inoperable by the fire. Calls are currently routed through Marion Polk Food Share, 503-581-3855; email is still This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

View the discussion thread.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodburn, OR
Society
City
Woodburn, OR
Local
Oregon Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Distribution#Mobile#Hunger#Charity#Woodburn Food Bank#Aware Food Bank#Mpfs#Marion Polk Food Share#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Gresham, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Cleaning the creek

Volunteers remove trash from Gresham stretch of Johnson Creek, Springwater TrailA group of dedicated volunteers rolled up their sleeves, laced up their hiking boots, and helped clean up trash along Johnson Creek. The 14th annual Johnson Creek Cleanup, hosted by the Johnson Creek Watershed Council, had small teams remove trash from the Riparian corridor and the Springwater Corridor Trail. The cleanup took place Saturday morning, Aug. 21, at two Gresham locations in the shadow of Hogan Butte — Ochioto and the Springwater Woods. The main focus of the volunteers in Gresham was removing trash along the sides of the trail. However, some old plastic fencing (used initially to protect saplings from the industrious beavers that call Johnson Creek home) was also removed. Overall more than 200 volunteers cleaned 14 sites along 7 miles of the creek. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon City schools to open with lots of new leaders

Interim superintendent ushers in several replacement principals, hires department heads. When students return to classrooms in Oregon City, they'll see new school leadership in many buildings after an interim superintendent and new school board members took office in July. Oregon City schools will be opening for five days a week...
West Linn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

West Linn Planning Commission approves Dollar Street school

Commissioners include conditions of approval to improve student safety and reduce neighborhood traffic. The West Linn Planning Commission recently approved a land use application from the West Linn-Wilsonville School District to build a new Athey Creek Middle School on Dollar Street, a plan which has upset some neighbors. The commission...
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Haruyama takes helm as Beaverton's new city manager

Jenny Haruyama is looking forward to starting on a number of issues on Beaverton's docket. If you've taken advantage of the recent cooler temperatures to visit Beaverton's parks and nature preserves recently, chances are you may have bumped into the new city manager. Jenny Haruyama arrived in Beaverton a few...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Hopewell House purchased by nonprofit group

Hillsdale hospice home slated to reopen next spring, after purchase from Legacy Health. After more than a year of fundraising and outreach, Legacy Health has agreed to sell its Hopewell House hospice care home to the nonprofit group Friends of Hopewell House. The historic 12-room mansion in Hillsdale operated as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy