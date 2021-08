“It could be that whatever theory we uncover to explain life may similarly have a counterintuitive foundation and lead to even more revolutionary ideas about how our universe works—after all, life is far more complex than gravitation,” said astrobiologist and theoretical physicist, Sara Walker, Deputy Director of the Beyond Center for Fundamental Concepts in Science at Arizona State University. “But right now, we are without theory to guide our search for alien life. Without such a theory, even the 100-year time scale for the gravitational wave discovery may be sorely underestimating how far we are out from discovery of alien life, if it is indeed out there.”