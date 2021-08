Brazilian Central Bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday that he expects corporate debt issues and initial public offerings (IPOs) to continue to grow in the local market, even after concerns swelled over the past few days about the country's political, fiscal and inflationary outlook. “We are seeing a strong movement in IPOs. A lot of new companies and new sectors are being formed,” he said in a talk hosted by the Americas Society/Council of the Americas. “More people are investing.