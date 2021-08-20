Cancel
Nashville, TN

16-year-old boy critically injured in Nashville shooting

By Bethany Davison
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 9 days ago
A 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a shooting just north of Nashville Thursday night.

It happened outside the The Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

At this point, police aren't sure what led up to the moments the teenager was shot, but they said his injuries are critical. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators tell us there were witnesses to the shooitng, but none are coming forward with information on what happened.

No arrests have been made.

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

