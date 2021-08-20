Cancel
Craig County, OK

Heat Advisory issued for Craig, Creek, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Craig; Creek; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Nowata; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Osage; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

alerts.weather.gov

