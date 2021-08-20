Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 03:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy fog will continue to develop early this morning over portions of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio into far southern Lower Michigan. The fog had become locally dense with visibilities around a quarter of a mile or less in a few spots. The fog is likely to become more widespread toward daybreak and create travel issues for the morning commute, especially over northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. If you are traveling early this morning, slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.