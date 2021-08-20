Dense Fog Advisory issued for Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-20 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Forest; Jefferson; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, east central Ohio and northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
