Dense Fog Advisory issued for Belmont, Coshocton, Guernsey, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-20 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Belmont; Coshocton; Guernsey; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Ohio, Coshocton, Muskingum, Guernsey, Belmont, Noble and Monroe Counties. In West Virginia, Marshall and Wetzel Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0