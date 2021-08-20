Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belmont County, OH

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Belmont, Coshocton, Guernsey, Monroe, Muskingum, Noble by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Belmont; Coshocton; Guernsey; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Ohio, Coshocton, Muskingum, Guernsey, Belmont, Noble and Monroe Counties. In West Virginia, Marshall and Wetzel Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Guernsey County, OH
County
Muskingum County, OH
City
Coshocton, OH
County
Noble County, OH
County
Monroe County, OH
County
Coshocton County, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Belmont County, OH
City
Monroe, OH
State
West Virginia State
City
Belmont, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi, moderates inch closer to infrastructure, budget deal

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told rank-and-file Democrats in a private meeting Tuesday that she is inching closer to a deal with a band of centrist rebels who have threatened to tank President Biden ’s domestic agenda over disagreements about leadership’s strategy for how to pass trillions in federal spending. “I’m...
New York City, NYABC News

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's first female governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, in a private ceremony at the state capitol in Albany. A public swearing-in ceremony will be held for Hochul at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy