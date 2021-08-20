Cancel
Lewisville, TX

Bull-riding competition and more events happening in Lewisville, Flower Mound and Highland Village

By Kaushiki Roy
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Featured event Sept. 18: See professional bull riders at Lewisville Rodeo Arena. The city of Lewisville and Cox Event Productions will host the Professional Bull Riders at the Lewisville Rodeo Arena on Sept. 18. There will be a special cattle drive parade down Main Street to usher in the riders. A mix of newcomers and veteran riders, who are part of the PBR’s Touring Pro Division, will compete. The event features 35 contestants, each riding one bull, with 12 advancing to the championship round for another bull ride. The winner will be based on the combined score from both rounds of bull riding. Proceeds benefit the veterans charity Boot Campaign, which offers a variety of programs to help restore the lives of veterans and military families. Also during the event, the city of Lewisville will hold a ceremony to rename the venue the Bill Weaver Arena after one of its former mayors who was integral in the arena being built. 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6 p.m.) $25. Lewisville Rodeo Arena, 101 Parkway Drive. 972-219-3710. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/nuh65cxr Rodeo: https://PBR.com.

Frisco, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Torchy’s Tacos plans to bring a second location to Frisco

Torchy’s Tacos is planning to open a second Frisco location at 1555 US 380, Ste. 100, per information provided through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website. The website states work to remodel the building to fit the restaurant is expected to last about four months and finish in October. The future restaurant will offer Torchy's Tacos' traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain opened its first Frisco location off Preston Road earlier this summer. www.torchystacos.com.
Posted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Equipment manufacturer Parson Xtreme Golf opens PXG Dallas retail store in Plano

Golf brand Parson Xtreme Golf opened its PXG Dallas store Aug. 23 at 5633 Spring Creek Parkway, Ste. 100, Plano. PXG clubs are uniquely sized for individuals and then sold directly to consumers, rather than generic-sized equipment being available to purchase in the store. The nearly 7,000-square-foot facility features three fitting bays with golf simulators powered by TrackMan technology and a retail showroom with the latest PXG apparel and accessories. The store also offers a 775-square-foot lounge area that can host events.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sukoon Coffee & Ice Cream in Lewisville announces closure at end of August

Sukoon Coffee & Ice Cream, located at 1288 W. Main St., Ste. 142, Lewisville, announced it will be permanently closing later this month. The Lewisville shop sells organic coffee drinks, homemade ice cream, bubble teas and sandwiches. The shop will remain open while supplies last, according to an Aug. 21 Facebook post. 972-220-9380. www.sukooncoffeeicecream.com.
Posted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Waffle House in McKinney to undergo renovations

The Waffle House at 1432 N. Central Expressway, McKinney, is scheduled to undergo renovations beginning in January. A Waffle House spokesperson said the renovations are routine in nature and will address any necessary roof repairs and minor cosmetic interior items, which would result in some newer finishes. Renovations should be completed in about a month. The 24-hour restaurant serves an array of breakfast and lunch options, including waffles, eggs, hash browns, hamburgers and sandwiches. 972-542-2674. https://locations.wafflehouse.com/mckinney-tx-1085.
Southlake, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Market by Macy's in Southlake Town Square to reopen in October 2021

Market by Macy's, located at 321 State St., Southlake, is expected to reopen in October 2021. The location closed in July to undergo renovations aiming to create "a brighter and more open shopping environment," according to a press release. Market by Macy's Southlake Town Square location was the first of its kind in the country, opening in February 2020 and offering an assortment of merchandise and products catered toward men, women, kids, beauty, home and gifts. This location is expected to similarly model the WestBend location in Fort Worth, which open in January. www.macys.com.
Plano, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fields in Frisco vision to transform challenging terrain; nearly 2,400 Plano ISD students enroll in parent-led virtual learning option, and more top news from DFW

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. As the master developer of Legacy West, Fehmi Karahan’s company brought about $3 billion worth of residential and retail to Plano, along with major companies such as Toyota. Karahan said he is now hoping to do the same to the more than 2,500-acre undeveloped Fields property in Frisco, but on a much larger scale.
Richardson, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sweet Daze Dessert Bar in Richardson announces upcoming closure

Sweet Daze Dessert Bar will close Sept. 17, according to an announcement made on its Instagram page. Owner Holly Nguyen said she plans to shift her focus to her other business, OMG Tacos, which is located in the Richardson Restaurant Park. Nguyen said she also has other retail projects in Celina, Texas, that will break ground soon. The dessert bar, located at 581 W. Campbell Road, Richardson, offers soft-serve ice cream; doughnuts; cereal pops; cake pops; cake slices; and beverages, such as lemonade and cold brew. The business also offers catering. 972-707-7295. www.sweetdaze.com.

