Yields on 10-year JGBs fall on weak stocks, U.S. Treasury yield decline

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds fell on Friday, as domestic shares slid to an eight month low and overnight declines on U.S. Treasury yields underpinned sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%, while benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to 152.39, with a trading volume of 11,650 lots.

Yields on notes with other maturities were unchanged.

The 20-year JGB yield stayed at 0.400%, while the 30-year JGB yield remained at 0.645%.

The two-year JGB yield was also flat at minus 0.145%, and the five-year yield was at minus 0.130%.

The 40-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.720%.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

