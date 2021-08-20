Yields on 10-year JGBs fall on weak stocks, U.S. Treasury yield decline

(Adds data, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields ended marginally lower on Monday in light trading volumes as investors waited on comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday for any new clues on when the U.S. central bank may begin paring bond purchases. Powell is due to speak at the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "In the interim, there is little urgency to challenge the existing range in U.S. rates and therefore a sideways grind remains the path of least resistance as the market enters late-August," Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital markets, said in a report on Monday. Minutes from the Fed's July meeting released on Wednesday showed that the bulk of the U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee was coalescing around a plan that would see the Fed start trimming its bond-buying program later this year, though policymakers remained somewhat at odds over how fast to taper the asset purchases. An uptick in Delta variant COVID-19 cases, however, has raised concerns that the economic recovery may take longer than previously expected, and could push back the timeline on normalizing monetary policy. Benchmark 10-year yields fell less than a basis point on the day to 1.253%. The yields are in the middle of their recent range after falling from a one-month high of 1.379% on Aug. 12, while holding above a six-month low of 1.127% reached earlier this month. Analysts warned against reading too much into price action as trading volumes are light with many traders and investors out for August summer vacations. Yields had edged higher earlier on Monday as rising stocks reflected improving risk sentiment. The Treasury will also sell $183 billion in short and intermediate-dated supply this week, including $60 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $61 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $62 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. Bond yields are also likely being held down by seasonality, with August typically being a strong month for bonds. “The biggest yield changes for the whole month of August tend to be to the down side,” Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo said in a report on Monday. “We doubt the 10y yield can move much lower, but we see few short-term catalysts for a big move higher.” Data on Monday showed that U.S. business activity growth slowed for a third straight month in August as capacity constraints, supply shortages and the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus weaken the momentum of the rebound from last year's pandemic-induced recession. U.S. existing home sales also increased for the second consecutive month in July as inventories improved moderately, while prices eased from the prior month's record level. August 23 Monday 3:11PM New York / 1911 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.005 Two-year note 99-206/256 0.2262 0.002 Three-year note 99-210/256 0.4358 -0.008 Five-year note 99-76/256 0.7705 -0.015 Seven-year note 99-180/256 1.0445 -0.012 10-year note 99-248/256 1.2533 -0.007 20-year bond 99-88/256 1.7892 -0.004 30-year bond 102-252/256 1.8695 -0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alison Williams)