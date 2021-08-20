Cancel
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Allows four runs against Reds

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Neidert (1-2) allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one across five innings, taking the loss Thursday to the Reds. Neidert was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Thursday. He fired three scoreless innings before struggling to finish the fourth, allowing a three-run homer to Joey Votto. The 24-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 21 punchouts in 35.2 innings with the Marlins this season.

www.cbssports.com

