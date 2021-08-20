Marlins' Nick Neidert: Allows four runs against Reds

Castellanos was ejected in the first inning of Sunday's 7-4 win over the Phillies after arguing balls and strikes following his strikeout in his lone at-bat of the contest. Castellanos was quickly sent to the dugout after barking at the home-plate umpire following a third-strike call, and manager David Bell was tossed shortly thereafter when he came on the field to argue with the third-base umpire. Shogo Akiyama came off the bench to replace Castellanos in the outfield in the bottom of the inning and finished with a double, a single and two RBI across four plate appearances.