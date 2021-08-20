Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Traffic stop yields cash, drugs and lobsters

southdadenewsleader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Miami men were arrested Sunday night after thousands of dollars in cash, large amounts of marijuana and illegally harvested lobsters were found following a traffic stop. Lazaro Rolando Martinez, 27, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, 38.5 grams of marijuana, THC oil and driving an unregistered vehicle. He...

www.southdadenewsleader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobsters#Drugs#Marijuana#Odor#Drug Paraphernalia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Hopkinsville, KYwhvoradio.com

Two Women Charged With Drug Possession After Traffic Stop

A traffic stop for speeding on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of two Hopkinsville women Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Tyisha Redd was stopped for going 19 mph over the speed limit and she was found to not have proof of insurance or operator’s license. During the stop, Redd and her passenger 21-year-old Timanisa Dykes reportedly told police a false name for Dykes due to her having an active warrant for failure to appear.
Pulaski County, KYPosted by
Commonwealth Journal

Traffic stop results in two arrests

A Wednesday traffic stop has resulted in the arrests of two men on drug-related charges. Marcus Floyd Smith, 49, of Liberty; and Scotty Lee Nevels, 41, of Somerset, have each been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (2 or more grams of methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia - Buy Possess in connection to the stop conducted on US 27 in Somerset by Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Tan Hudson.
Harrodsburg, KYWTVQ

Harrodsburg Police make drug bust at traffic stop

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officers in Harrodsburg found a variety of drugs during a traffic stop this weekend. According to a post on the Harrodsburg Police Department Facebook page, Officer Darland conducted a traffic stop on North College Street on Saturday, Aug. 14. As he spoke to Joshua Buck, the...
Wayne County, KYwymt.com

Sheriff: Two arrested on drug charges during separate traffic stops

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Southern Kentucky women are facing charges following two different traffic stops. Both happened in Wayne County earlier this week. Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver on Kendrick Avenue. Police say they spotted the car leaving from a house they say is known for drug trafficking activity. During the stop, the driver gave the deputy permission to search the car. While the search was going on, police discovered a passenger in the car, Latoshia Wallace, of Monticello, had an active arrest warrant. We’re told as Wallace emptied her pockets, the deputy witnessed a clear twisted baggie with a crystal substance inside that he believed to be meth. Also during the search, the deputy found a vial with pills inside and a book bag with digital scales, needles and a plastic straw with drug residue. In addition to the charges from the outstanding warrant, Wallace was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eagle, COKKTV

18+ pounds of drugs allegedly recovered during I-70 traffic stop

EAGLE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man seen weaving across I-70 was driving with more 18 pounds of drugs, says the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement pulled the driver over at a gas station in Eagle Wednesday after seeing his car zigzagging across the interstate. “Contact was made with the...
Mason City, IAKGLO News

Mason City man arrested on weapons, drug charges after traffic stop

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on weapons charges. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they made a traffic stop at the intersection of 2nd and North Adams shortly before 6:40 Friday evening with a narcotics detection dog giving a positive alert for narcotics in the vehicle, with a search turning up methamphetamine and a stolen firearm.
Iowa Statektvo.com

Traffic stop lands southeast Iowa man in jail for drugs

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa. — A man has been arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop in southeast Iowa. According to the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, around 9 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at U.S. Highway 61 and 50th Street. The front...
Bedford, INwbiw.com

BPD makes routine traffic stop, two drug arrests made

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested after a Bedford Police officer stopped the driver of a Pontiac G6 when he did not signal a lane change on 16th Street Tuesday afternoon. The driver, 33-year-old David Carrol, of Bedford, stopped his vehicle in the Dollar General store parking lot. After the...
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Police catch Kan. felon with drugs during traffic stop

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a late-night traffic stop. Just after 11:45p.m. Monday, a police officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup for a traffic violation in the 1000 block of Madison in Great Bend, according to a media release.
Topeka, KSWIBW

Drugs uncovered during North Topeka traffic stop leads to driver arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest on Friday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Paul J. Burge, 37, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia possession of marijuana, driving while revoked, no vehicle liability insurance, failure to properly signal lane change, habitual violator and criminal use of a firearm.
Harrison County, WVWBOY

2 Harrison County men have been charged after drugs & a rifle were found during traffic stop

HEPZIBAH, W.Va. – Two men have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Harrison County. On Friday, a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy saw a blue Hyundai Tiburon with a temporary West Virginia license plate on U.S. Route 19 south in Hepzibah in Harrison County. According to the complaint, the vehicle did not have an inspection sticker on the front windshield, and the window tint appeared to be too dark and below the AS-1 line on the front windshield.
Winterville, NCWNCT

Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Winterville man was arrested on multiple drug charges following a vehicle stop on Monday morning. At approximately 1:44 a.m., a deputy with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Winterville police, initiated a vehicle stop on Church Street near Laurie Ellis Road. The driver...
Somerset, KYWTVQ

Somerset traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Pulaski County have charged two individuals with drug-related crimes following a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Tan Hudson stopped a 2019 Nissan Altima on US 27 being driven by Marcus Smith, 49, of Liberty, who had a suspended driver’s license. Also in the car was Scott Nevels, 41 of Somerset.

Comments / 0

Community Policy