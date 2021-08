As they say: better late than never. Although it recently looked like a bout between Canelo Alvarez and fellow super middleweight titlist Caleb Plant might not come to fruition, fresh news has arrived. In spite of the fact that plans for their anticipated September bout fell through – leading to rumors that Canelo might once again fight at light heavyweight – ESPN is reporting that the red haired star and Plant have now agreed to face off in November. Although no official date is set, it looks like the battle will be a PBC PPV affair that will go down on the 6th of that month.