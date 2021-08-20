Cancel
Demi Lovato shares truth about their gender journey: ‘There might be a time where I identify as trans’

By Independent TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1OIM_0bXXKoJY00

Demi Lovato has spoken out about their experience of exploring their gender.

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old singer posted a video on social media announcing that they had been re-examining their gender identity and would be using they/them pronouns from now on.

This week, during an appearance at the 19th Represents Summit, the star said they are so much more “than the binary of man and woman.”

“Being non-binary, what that means is that I’m so much more than the binary of man and woman. And that we are all so much more if we allow ourselves the ability to look within ourselves and challenge that binary that we’ve grown up living in,” they said.

They added: “I was very nervous in the beginning to come out as non-binary because I didn’t want people to think it was inauthentic. I just wanted people to see what coming out as non-binary meant to my healing process.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer further revealed that there might be a time they “identify as trans”.

“There might be a time where I identify as trans... there might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman,” Lovato said.

“I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well,” they said.

Last month, the singer also wrote a note for their fans in relation to misgendering.

“If you misgender me – That’s okay,” they wrote. “I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

