2020 Briccotondo, Langhe Arneis, Fontanafredda, Piemonte, Italy. Even though I have been writing about wine for well over two decades, I still think of myself as being of the wine trade as opposed to a journalist. I still consult for a few companies in the hospitality industry and food and wine-matching has always been a cornerstone of my métier. Every month I select a handful of wines for recipes created by some of the finest chefs for a business called Wild Radish. The idea is that you can learn to cook like an expert and then enjoy your creation with world-class wine. This arneis is one of the bottles I picked recently and it is so spectacular that I wanted to highlight it for you this week.