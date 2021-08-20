'Skyrim' Is Getting a Next-Gen Update a Decade After Its Original Release
A decade after its initial launch, the now ultra-iconic video game Skyrim is receiving a next-gen upgrade for those lucky enough to get their hands on the new consoles. Announced via a blog post from Bethesda in celebration of the legendary game’s 10-year anniversary, the studio revealed that an enhanced version of the RPG will be coming soon to next-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. While it has divulged any details regarding exactly what will be enhanced, we can probably expect higher resolutions, better graphics and elevated frame rates. Skyrim Special Edition will receive the upgrade completely for free, and there’ll even be new bonus content from Creation Club, including fishing, a survival mode, and new quests with Saints and Seducers.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0