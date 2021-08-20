Cancel
Trump rants about ‘woke’ generals and suggests bombing US military bases in new Afghanistan post

In a matter of five days, Trump released a dozen statements lambasting his successor Biden for handling the exit from Afghanistan (AP)

Donald Trump released a new statement on Thursday slamming President Joe Biden and “woke Generals” for their evacuation strategy in Afghanistan and suggested the blowing up of American bases in the conflict-torn country.

Published on his website, the statement by the former US president read: “First you bring out all of the American citizens. Then you bring out ALL equipment. Then you bomb the bases into smithereens—AND THEN YOU BRING OUT THE MILITARY. You don’t do it in reverse order like Biden and our woke Generals did.”

“No chaos, no death—they wouldn’t even know we left!” the statement by Mr Trump read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSvqP_0bXXKRxj00
Mr Trump has released multiple statements in the last 10 days taking a swipe at the Biden-led administration’s handling of the US exit from Afghanistan. (Photo: donaldjtrump.com)

As the Talibans stormed and captured Afghanistan in the second week of August, Mr Trump amped up his attacks at the Biden-led administration and criticised the government for the chaos unfolding as US troops hastily left the country.

In a matter of five days, Mr Trump released a dozen statements lambasting Biden for handling the exit from Afghanistan.

“Joe Biden gets it wrong every time on foreign policy, and many other issues. Everyone knew he couldn’t handle the pressure,” read one of his statements, released a day before Taliban announced it has fully gained control in the region.

The Taliban, Mr Trump said, no longer has fear or respect for America, or America’s power. “What a disgrace it will be when the Taliban raises their flag over America’s Embassy in Kabul,” the statement read.

The former president went back as far as 20 years to blame the George W Bush administration for the crisis in Afghanistan. In a recent interview, he said the US administration’s decision “to go into the Middle East” was the “worst decision in history.” Mr Trump, who negotiated with the Taliban and structured this exit in the first place, has minimised his own role in the withdrawal.

After the ultra-religious conservative group took over Kabul on Sunday, countries across the globe have rushed to evacuate their nationals from Afghanistan to protect them from the Talibans.

NATO officials on Friday confirmed that more than 18,000 people have been evacuated from the Kabul airport since the Taliban seized the Afghanistan capital.

Grim visuals from the country continued to show thousands of people swarming outside the airport in a desperate bid to flee the Taliban rule, set to kick into motion soon.

